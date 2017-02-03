Rita Dominic - I'm Having a Child Soon

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic intends to have a baby soon.
In a chat with Saturday beats, the actress who is almost 40years old said, she would soon have a child. “You know I don’t normally answer questions about my private life but my child is coming soon,” the actress told Saturday Beats.
She however, refused to answer questions about her relationship.
