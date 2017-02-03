See how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Although, the actual date of the attack is not known, Terror monitor, an organization which monitors terrorism attacks globally said the propaganda photos were released by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

The organization said the attack was carried out in Yobe state.

Since December 30, 2016, the Nigerian military has launched several deadly attack against the insurgents operating in the region.

Also, the military recently captured one of Boko Haram’s enclave – Camp Zero – located in Sambisa forest, the terrorists’ most deadly hideout.

The military after Camp Zero’s liberation, presented the flag captured from the group to President Muhammadu Buhari.

