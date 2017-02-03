Nigeria cited as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world – US congress

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Nigeria cited as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world – US congress

- The United States of America has condemned the attacks on Nigeria Christians

- The US House of Representatives said that Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world

Impunity for killing Christians is widespread in Nigeria – US congress

The United States of America has condemned the attacks on Nigeria Christians.

The US House of Representatives said that Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world.

The congress, also said that the impunity for people responsible for killing Christians in Nigeria is in proliferation.

READ ALSO: Thought we've defeated Boko Haram, Nigerians react to purchase of 12 warplanes

In an invitation letter to former president Goodluck Jonathato sub-committee on Africa, Global Health, Human Rights and International Organization, the chairman Christopher Smith said the killing of Christians “seems to be widespread”.

Thisday reports that Smith said the sub-committee has investigated many crisis faced by Nigeria.

He said himself and one of his staff, Greg Simpkins, have made several visits to Nigeria and have spoken to many religious leader – Christians and Muslims – on the various crisis in the country.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram war: US blocks Buhari from buying fighter jets

Smith said: “My staff director, Greg Simpkins and I have made several visits to Nigeria, speaking with Christians and Muslim religious leaders across the country and visiting fire-bombed churches, such as in Jos. Unfortunately, Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world and impunity for those responsible for the killing of Christians seem to be widespread.”

He urged former president Jonathan to fulfill the mandate of his foundation – The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation – by promoting democracy, peace and transformational change in Nigeria.

“I invite you to come to the United States next week to share your views on this matter, including the alleged Islamisation of government under the current administration and the actions your foundation is prepared to take in pursuit of religious freedom," Smith said.

READ ALSO: Just in: Nigerian lawyer challenges US congressman to a live TV debate

“Your timely concession after your electoral loss in 2015, demonstrates a commitment to democracy and the stability of your nation, which was acknowledged by current President Muhammadu Buhari," he said.

Former president Jonathan addressed the sub-committee on Wednesday, February 1.

Among issues discussed with the committee are the implementation of the 2014 National conference, the continuous violence and killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna among many others.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

3 hours 28 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

3 hours 53 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

4 hours ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

18 hours 48 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

18 hours 57 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

22 hours 5 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

22 hours 10 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

23 hours 5 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

23 hours 11 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

23 hours 15 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

23 hours 17 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

23 hours 20 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 00:08:00 White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

0 News 04/02/2017 04:57:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

0 News 04/02/2017 05:53:00 Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:09:00 Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:27:00 Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno

0 Videos 06/01/2017 08:00:00 Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:27:00 Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian

0 Videos 16/01/2017 05:38:00 Unlike Uwazuruike, Nnamdi Kanu missed 1st class by the whiskers – IPOB

Unlike Uwazuruike, Nnamdi Kanu missed 1st class by the whiskers – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lashed out on the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)

0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:16:00 Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, from his daughter Shahida and her husband. Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 10:30:00 "Pathetic": Watch Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Aimakhu in official trailer

"Pathetic": Watch Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Aimakhu in official trailer

Dayo Amusa has released the trailer for her upcoming movie "Pathetic" which will debut on March 24, 2017. The movie which was shot in Lekki/Ajah Lagos,

0 News 29/01/2017 08:56:00 IYC condemns relocation of Shell to Lagos

IYC condemns relocation of Shell to Lagos

- The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) is not happy that oil giant, Shell, is finetuning plans to move its corporate headquarters from the Niger Delta -

0 News 31/01/2017 08:16:00 Why We Cannot Pay Salaries – Niger LG Chairman

Why We Cannot Pay Salaries – Niger LG Chairman

The Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government in Niger, Alhaji Yusuf Inuwa has said that the council has no enough money with which to pay the

0 News 29/01/2017 22:17:00 Skye Bank leads in three Web Jurist performance categories

Skye Bank leads in three Web Jurist performance categories

SKYE Bank’s website  www.skyebankng.com  has been recognised as one of the most improved bank websites as announced by foremost web ranking Agency, Web Jurist, powered

0 News 01/02/2017 20:16:00 Commandant’s murder: Court remands 6 suspects in prison

Commandant’s murder: Court remands 6 suspects in prison

By Ola Ajayi Ibadan—Six suspects,  who were arrested in connection with the killing of the Commandant of Command Day Secondary School, Owode, Apata area of Ibadan,

0 News 29/01/2017 23:38:00 Nigerian players born abroad: Rohr cries over frustration

Nigerian players born abroad: Rohr cries over frustration

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has voiced out his frustrations in securing Nigeria passport for players born abroad, who are eligible to play for

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 10/08/2016 09:52:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:07:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:46:00 Queen Of The Niger 2

Queen Of The Niger 2

Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:16:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:57:00 Go Slow

Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while