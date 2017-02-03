Nigeria cited as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world – US congress

- The United States of America has condemned the attacks on Nigeria Christians
The United States of America has condemned the attacks on Nigeria Christians.
The US House of Representatives said that Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians to live in the world.
The congress, also said that the impunity for people responsible for killing Christians in Nigeria is in proliferation.
In an invitation letter to former president Goodluck Jonathato sub-committee on Africa, Global Health, Human Rights and International Organization, the chairman Christopher Smith said the killing of Christians “seems to be widespread”.
Thisday reports that Smith said the sub-committee has investigated many crisis faced by Nigeria.
He said himself and one of his staff, Greg Simpkins, have made several visits to Nigeria and have spoken to many religious leader – Christians and Muslims – on the various crisis in the country.
Smith said: “My staff director, Greg Simpkins and I have made several visits to Nigeria, speaking with Christians and Muslim religious leaders across the country and visiting fire-bombed churches, such as in Jos. Unfortunately, Nigeria has been cited as the most dangerous place for Christians in the world and impunity for those responsible for the killing of Christians seem to be widespread.”
He urged former president Jonathan to fulfill the mandate of his foundation – The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation – by promoting democracy, peace and transformational change in Nigeria.
“I invite you to come to the United States next week to share your views on this matter, including the alleged Islamisation of government under the current administration and the actions your foundation is prepared to take in pursuit of religious freedom," Smith said.
“Your timely concession after your electoral loss in 2015, demonstrates a commitment to democracy and the stability of your nation, which was acknowledged by current President Muhammadu Buhari," he said.
Former president Jonathan addressed the sub-committee on Wednesday, February 1.
Among issues discussed with the committee are the implementation of the 2014 National conference, the continuous violence and killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna among many others.
