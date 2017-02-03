If not for President Buhari, things would have been worse in Nigeria; we are lucky to have him- Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state has called on Nigerians to appreciate the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari into their lives.

According to the governor, Nigeria would have been a worse place to live in had President Buhari not emerge winner of the 2015 presidential election in the country.

The Nation reports that Governor Ajimobi made this statement on Friday, February 3, at the 2017 Annual General Conference of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Nigeria where he was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo.

“Nigeria will soon experience the desired change we crave for. Many countries have suffered from the so-called recession and they came out of it stronger. Let us all pray for Nigeria just as the bible admonishes us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

“Nigeria is lucky to have President Buhari in the saddle; if not the current challenges would have been exacerbated because of the deep-seated corruption of the past administration. Corruption has eaten deep into all facets of life in the country.

“We are crying of hardship in Nigeria because people no longer believe in God. If we are to behave the way we worship God in churches and mosques Nigeria will be a better place. Nigerians have run away from God.

“Bible does not teach us to take innocent lives and to steal collective patrimony for the benefit of few and their yet unborn children. Let us restore the dignity of man and love our neighbours," he was quoted to have said.

Ajimobi has also denied reports that he and other governors were summoned for an emergency meeting in Abuja to discuss President Buhari’s health.

The Guardian reports that Ajimobi said in Ibadan on Sunday, January 29, that there was no truth in that assertion.

He said: “There is no iota of truth in the rumour making the round that governors were summoned to Abuja for an emergency meeting to discuss the health status of our dear President. We should desist from circulating callous insinuations aimed at denting the image of prominent citizens.

“Instead of peddling unfounded rumours, I will advise Nigerians to continue to pray for the President and other leaders, including governors, because their well-being is tied to the well-being of the people.

“The rigours of governance require that leaders take time off to relax and recoup for the daunting challenges ahead of them. We should be fair to our leaders, because they are also human beings with feelings.”

