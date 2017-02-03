Join 50,000+ Nigerians who browse NAIJ.com, 89 other sites, services for free with Airtel

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Join 50,000+ Nigerians who browse NAIJ.com, 89 other sites, services for free with Airtel

About six months ago the top Nigerian news & media site NAIJ.com has become a part of Free Basics Nigeria. All Airtel users can now enjoy our news updates for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

By February 1, 2017, the number of fans who read latest news on our site and do not spend their mobile data exceeded 50,000 daily. What a tremendous milestone!

If you are unsure where to start and what are the benefits, simply read the tips and the list below:

Read NAIJ.com, 89 other sites, services for free with Airtel

Source: internet.org

How to browse for free:

1. Insert an Airtel SIM card, make sure some balance is present on it.

2. Turn on mobile data in your phone’s settings. Internet.org is free, so it will not deduct from your mobile data balance.

3. Click your internet browser icon (Opera, Chrome, etc.)

4. Type in www.internet.org and accept the terms.

5. Click “NAIJ.com” to browse free with Internet.org!

6. If you have an Android, you can also download the Internet.org app from the Google Play store.

What is internet.org?

Internet.org is a Facebook-led initiative with the goal of making affordable internet access available to two-thirds of the world who are yet connected and to bring the same opportunities to everyone that the connected third of the world has today.

READ ALSO: Facebook provides free basic internet services for Nigerians

To share the internet’s knowledge and inspiration with the world, Internet.org is overcoming issues of accessibility, affordability and relevance — in hopes that one day, everyone will be connected.

Visit Internet.org using your Airtel sim card or download the Internet.org app from the Playstore.

Below, read the list of the sites and services who have also launched with Free Basics Nigeria, alongside with NAIJ.com and our sister e-commerce project Jiji.ng:

1. 24 All fun, tips & tricks

2. 24symbols

3. AccuWeather

4. Afribaba

5. Africa

6. ALL IN - By and for adolescents

7. AnatomyAtlases

8. Ask A Doctor by Kangpe

9. Ask

10. Azcorp Comics

11. BabyCenter

12. BBC News

13. BeSmart

14. Bing

15. Boost Apps

16. Careers24

17. Connect Smart

18. Daily Motivator

19. Dictionary

20. Diffusion Education Game Portal

21. DW - made for minds

22. Efritin

23. Emergency Information

24. Entertainment Store

25. ESPN

26. Facebook

27. Facts for Life

28. Free Books by Worldreader

29. FunDza

30. Funzi

31. Girl Effect

32. Goal

33. Gumtree

34. Health On Wheels

35. Health News Ng

36. HIV360

37. Hot Nigerian Jobs

38. Itztechnologies

39. I Am Purple

40. iLearn

41. Intel She Will Connect

42. Jerric

43. Jobberman

44. Khedoo - Mobile Dating App

45. LoveWords

46. Malaria No More

47. Mara Mentor

48. Matchup

49. Mathematics by TeachMe

50. Messenger

51. Money Matters

52. Mosquitoes: Product Your Family

53. Nairaland Forum

54. News24

55. Newsbyte

56. Ngcareers

57. Nigeria Galleria

58. OLX

59. Onetouch

60. Pass.ng

61. Power Thesaurus

62. Refunite

63. RRisques

64. Scholars4Dev

65. SmartBusiness

66. SmartSex

67. SmartWoman

68. Socialblood

69. SuperSport

70. Tambero

71. TechHints

72. Thesaurus

73. Translator

74. Txti

75. U-Report

76. VConnect

77. Virtual Pediatric Hospital

78. Wattpad

79. Ways to make money online

80. Wecyclers

81. WikiHow

82. Wikipedia

83. Worldreader - Zika info

84. W T F is my IP

85. Ebuzi

86. Yuzah

87. Your money

88. Your rights

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

3 hours 28 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

3 hours 53 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

4 hours ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

18 hours 48 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

18 hours 57 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

22 hours 5 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

22 hours 10 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

23 hours 5 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

23 hours 11 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

23 hours 15 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

23 hours 17 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

23 hours 20 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 00:08:00 White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

0 News 04/02/2017 04:57:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

0 News 04/02/2017 05:53:00 Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 03:30:00 International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

- The international community has condemned the mistaken Air Force attack on an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state - Some of them have started evacuating

0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:12:00 Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:20:00 A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:16:00 BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons

BREAKING: Buhari rejects senate recommendation to sack Babachir, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the recommendation by the Senate that he should sack Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. David Babachir

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 14:15:00 2Face gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest

2Face gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest

Mobola Sadiq Music megastar Innocent Idibia,  aka 2Face, has continued to garner support for the #WeWillMarch protest, with detailed information about the planned march. On his Instagram

0 News 04/02/2017 04:16:00 Buhari Sacks Atiku, Replaces With Mohammed As TCN Boss

Buhari Sacks Atiku, Replaces With Mohammed As TCN Boss

President Muhamamdu Buhari-led Federal Government has sacked the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Dr Abubakar Atiku. Dr Atiku, who is

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 05:29:00 Woman Gets Python Stuck in Ear Piercing [SEE PHOTOS]

Woman Gets Python Stuck in Ear Piercing [SEE PHOTOS]

Ashley Glawe, 23, shared a photo on Facebook after her pet python got stuck in her ear gauge, in what she called one of her

0 News 30/01/2017 18:15:00 NASS lauded for passage of new SON Act 2015

NASS lauded for passage of new SON Act 2015

By Franklin AlliThe Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita Aboloma, yesterday, lauded the National Assembly for passage of the new

0 News 01/02/2017 10:46:00 Nigeria’s capital importation falls 15 per cent

Nigeria’s capital importation falls 15 per cent

The National Bureau of Statistics says the total value of capital imported into the country in the fourth quarter of 2016 is estimated to be

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:28:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:36:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 3

Jezebel In Holy Land 3

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:58:00 God Of Elijah 2

God Of Elijah 2

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah