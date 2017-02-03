Tuface warns Nigerians over planned protest, says it is pro-Nigeria and not anti-government (video)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Tuface warns Nigerians over planned protest, says it is pro-Nigeria and not anti-government (video)

The protest spearheaded by top Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia, has been described as a pro-people march rather than an anti-government demonstration.

In a video he released on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 4, the pop star appreciated his fans for their support since the date of the protest was announced, but warned that it is not anti-government.

He said: "For everyone not able to be in Lagos or Abuja, feel free to share how the situation of the country is affecting you on the social media.

"I'll encourage everyone to be peaceful and I encourage everyone to be peaceful and orderly

"This is not an anti-government protest, it is a pro-Nigeria protest."

Watch the video here:

