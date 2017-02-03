Branding ministers with nine-year-old’s bow ties, scarves

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Branding ministers with nine-year-old’s bow ties, scarves

Olalekan Adetayo

I reported here late last year when Vice-President (now Acting President) Yemi Osinbajo presented three books to each of the 36 ministers as Christmas and New Year gifts. Osinbajo had presented them with Malcom Gladwell’s The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference (2000); Outliers: The Story of Success (2008); as well as David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants (2013).

Ministers who were present at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Osinbajo on Wednesday also got another set of gifts. This time, the gifts were not books and they were not presented by the Acting President.

The gifts were locally-made bow ties, pocket squares and scarves. They were made of ankara materials. That will obviously please those who criticised Osinbajo for choosing books from a foreign author for the ministers in December. These latest gifts were presented by one of their own, the Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar.

The bow ties were beautifully packaged inside small but colourful cartons. They were brought into the Council Chambers venue of the meeting in about four medium size paper bags. The minister handed them over to an official who was saddled with the responsibility of placing them on the ministers’ tables. As usual, I struggled hard to catch a glimpse of one of the cartons and I read the inscriptions on it. I saw Nelson George written on it. I was wondering what could have inspired the minister to present locally-made bow ties and scarves to her colleagues.

When the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, led two of his colleagues to the Press Gallery to brief us of the meeting’s outcome, I saw about two pieces of the bow ties on his table when I went close to place my recorder in front of him. I thought the fashion items would be part of his briefing but it was not.

I then decided to do a small investigation on the fashion accessories given to the ministers. My investigation revealed that the brain behind the bow ties and scarves is a nine-year-old boy, Nelson Ashinze. I learnt that Abubakar and the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, had recently received the boy in her office during which Ashinze’s brand of designs, Nelson George Clothing, was presented to them.

Abubakar was reported to have said that the young entrepreneur needed support to improve his talent.The minister had then promised that her ministry would ensure that Ashinze enjoyed the support of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria and Bank of Industry, both agencies under it.

“We are going to make sure that he has the adequate training on  entrepreneurship skills, we have BoI that will provide machines, when he is in need of machines, we are going to help him access loan from the bank. We are promoting ‘Made in Nigeria’ and this is definitely a Made in Nigeria initiative; so we are going to use him as one of our champions for the initiative. He is also promoting the cotton, textile and garment industries which again we are promoting, so we have a market for him and we are going to give him all the necessary support that he needs to ensure that he runs a successful business in Nigeria,” Abubakar had said.

I think it is in line with her promise to support the boy known for the creative designs of handmade bow ties, pocket squares, headband and accessories with classic touch of African prints that the minister decided to present his products to her colleagues.

I will be looking forward to seeing the ministers adorning this young designer cum entrepreneur’s products soon as a way of encouraging him and other entrepreneurs.

The new Executive, Legislative romance

I recall that when the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, emerged the leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly in 2015 contrary to the choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the plum jobs, there were strained nerves. Many party leaders avoided the duo like plagues.

During that period, it was rare seeing Saraki and Dogara visiting the Villa. But the story is different now. Political realignment has taken place and the stones that the builder rejected are fast becoming the cornerstones.  How do I mean?

In this outgoing week alone, Dogara visited the Villa at least three times while Saraki visited at least twice. I am trying not to be categorical on the number of times because one cannot trust what politicians can do in the dark of the night. I am only restricting myself to what I saw in the broad daylight.

On Monday, Dogara had visited Osinbajo in company with the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha. At the end of the meeting that lasted about 30 minutes, Dogara told journalists that he would not speak because he merely accompanied Okorocha who is the Imo State Governor to visit Osinbajo.

On Tuesday, Saraki and Dogara met with the Acting President. They were joined by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; and her Budget and National Planning counterpart, Udo Udoma. Saraki who spoke with reporters said the meeting afforded the Economic Management Team led by Osinbajo and the National Assembly leaders the opportunity to discuss the nation’s economy and the 2017 Budget.

As if that was not enough, Saraki and Dogara returned to the Villa on Thursday to meet with Osinbajo again. This time, Saraki said the Acting President briefed them on the nation’s troops in The Gambia. Addressing the question raised on the frequency of their visits to the Villa, the former Kwara State Governor said, “it is very good. That is how it is supposed to be.”

Interestingly, about the same time Saraki and Dogara were meeting with Osinbajo, members of the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties led by Mr. Nasir Daura, were carrying out oversight function in the seat of power. After meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and the Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi, they proceeded to inspect ongoing projects at the State House Medical Centre located in highbrow Asokoro District.

As Saraki and Dogara were making their way out of the Villa after the interview with State House correspondents, a reporter jokingly asked, “Your Excellencies, will you be here tomorrow (Friday)?” Both Saraki and Dogara looked back and burst into laughter.

For the National Assembly leaders, I dare to say that better days are here.

