Boko Haram: Investigate my family, Borno gov tells security agencies

Kayode Idowu

Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has called on the military and other security agencies not to exclude any family, including his own, in the ongoing efforts to expose those with links to the terrorist organisation, Boko Haram.

Shettima, in a statewide broadcast on Friday, said, “Our gallant military and other security agencies have now denied them (insurgents) the use of their former enclaves. However, we must remind ourselves that the recapture of Sambisa Forest and the flushing out of terrorists from most of their former enclaves do not mean that our struggle is over.

“Therefore, anyone factually suspected of despicable links with Boko Haram and other criminals should face justice, even if that person happens to be one of my three biological children.

“Support for insurgents is a crime against humanity and as people of Borno, we will not allow them to succeed in their wish to make us live in the permanent slavery of fear.”

The governor, while acknowledging the sacrifice of the people in the fight against insurgency, asked them to be more vigilant than ever before.

He said, “I know the sacrifices many citizens have made and it is because of our devotion that I am urging all the people of Borno State to rise up as one and increase our community vigilance, especially around soft targets.

“We must remobilise ourselves and step up vigilance and community policing around all our population and places like mosques, churches, markets, schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, football fields, social gatherings and motor parks.

“We must watch out for strange and suspicious faces, not for the purpose of taking the law into our hands, but for reporting them to the nearest security agents for prompt action.

“I urge you, the good people of Borno State, not to despair but to rise as one and stand up to this murderous gasp of a dying insurgency.”

Shettima equally acknowledged the assistance of donor agencies towards the rehabilitation of the people of the state and the rebuilding of destroyed infrastructure.

He said, “In the midst of our pain, we must acknowledge the support of international and local humanitarian agencies, development partners and credible non-governmental organisations for standing by the good people of Borno State through thick and thin.”

