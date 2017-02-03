Boko Haram: Investigate my family, Borno gov tells security agencies

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00

Boko Haram: Investigate my family, Borno gov tells security agencies

Kayode Idowu

 Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has called on the military and other security agencies not to exclude any family, including his own, in the ongoing efforts to expose those with links to the terrorist organisation, Boko Haram.

Shettima, in a statewide broadcast on Friday, said, “Our gallant military and other security agencies have now denied them (insurgents) the use of their former enclaves. However, we must remind ourselves that the recapture of Sambisa Forest and the flushing out of terrorists from most of their former enclaves do not mean that our struggle is over.

“Therefore, anyone factually suspected of despicable links with Boko Haram and other criminals should face justice, even if that person happens to be one of my three biological children.

“Support for insurgents is a crime against humanity and as people of Borno, we will not allow them to succeed in their wish to make us live in the permanent slavery of fear.”

The governor, while acknowledging the sacrifice of the people in the fight against insurgency, asked them to be more vigilant than ever before.

He said, “I know the sacrifices many citizens have made and it is because of our devotion that I am urging all the people of Borno State to rise up as one and increase our community vigilance, especially around soft targets.

“We must remobilise ourselves and step up vigilance and community policing around all our population and places like mosques, churches, markets, schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, football fields, social gatherings and motor parks.

“We must watch out for strange and suspicious faces, not for the purpose of taking the law into our hands, but for reporting them to the nearest security agents for prompt action.

“I urge you, the good people of Borno State, not to despair but to rise as one and stand up to this murderous gasp of a dying insurgency.”

Shettima equally acknowledged the assistance of donor agencies towards the rehabilitation of the people of the state and the rebuilding of destroyed infrastructure.

He said, “In the midst of our pain, we must acknowledge the support of international and local humanitarian agencies, development partners and credible non-governmental organisations for standing by the good people of Borno State through thick and thin.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

3 hours 28 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

3 hours 53 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

4 hours ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

18 hours 48 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

18 hours 57 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

22 hours 5 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

22 hours 10 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

23 hours 5 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

23 hours 11 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

23 hours 15 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

23 hours 17 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

23 hours 20 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu

- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the

Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor

- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has again, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to rescind the Refugee Order suspending entrance of refugees from Syria and immigrants from

Retired Gen. David Petraeus told Congress on Wednesday that the US shouldn't take the existing international order for granted. The former CIA director told the House

The Benue State Environmental and Sanitation Agency has arrested over one hundred persons charged and convicted by the sanitation court for violating the state monthly

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former official of the anti-corruption agency Asishana Okauru.Sahara Reporters writes that Okauru, who is the

Facebook is up 0.7% at $131.24 a share after reporting a blockbuster fourth quarter on Wednesday. Mobile ads drove a 50% jump in revenue and the

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

A Cry For Help

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie