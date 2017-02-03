Mother spends 16 days with dead baby, takes body for walks

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Mother spends 16 days with dead baby, takes body for walks

A young woman spent 16 days with her dead baby girl and even took the body on walks after a hospice provided a refrigerated ‘cuddle cot’, Daily Mail UK, reports.

Charlotte Szakacs’ daughter, Evlyn, died four weeks after being born from a rare chromosomal abnormality. The 21-year-old and her husband, Attila, stayed at a hospice for 12 days with their daughter so they could bond as a family. They were allowed to take her out for walks before being given permission to take the body home for four days after which a funeral was held.

Szakacs said: “I know it might not be the best option for everyone but for us it was so important to be able to have that family time and just properly cuddle our little girl.

“I think having the time with her made such a difference. Being able to do so many of the things you imagine like taking her out in her pram, it really helped emotionally.

“I was really nervous about bringing her home because I didn’t know if it would feel right but it was so nice to have her there. And it wasn’t just for us but for Evlyn so she got to come home.”

When the infant was born on December 13, 2016 weighing 5lbs 5oz, she had an underdeveloped brain which was completely smooth, narrow airways in her nose and lungs and a narrow aorta. Despite battling against the odds for four weeks, she passed away in her parents’ arms on January 10.

 Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

0 News 04/02/2017 00:08:00 White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

0 News 04/02/2017 04:57:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

0 News 04/02/2017 05:53:00 Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:39:00 Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in

0 Videos 22/01/2017 10:20:00 Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)

Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)

For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the video below and answer the simple question

0 Videos 24/01/2017 13:15:00 Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:24:00 Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu

Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu

- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 News 01/02/2017 14:56:00 Trump travel ban ‘divisive and wrong’ – Theresa May

Trump travel ban ‘divisive and wrong’ – Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban was “divisive and wrong”, five days after she initially refused to

0 News 30/01/2017 04:21:00 Aisha Buhari Visits Husband in London [SEE PHOTOS]

Aisha Buhari Visits Husband in London [SEE PHOTOS]

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

0 News 01/02/2017 01:09:00 Fresh Fulani Herdsmen vs Farmers Clash in Taraba: 12 Killed, 80 Houses Razed

Fresh Fulani Herdsmen vs Farmers Clash in Taraba: 12 Killed, 80 Houses Razed

A fresh spate of violence has erupted in Lau LGA, Taraba state between Fulani herdsmen and Mummeye farmers, Vanguard reports. Pockets of attacks started last Friday

0 News 31/01/2017 11:23:00 Bolaji Odesanya: Rivers state Police commissioner is dead

Bolaji Odesanya: Rivers state Police commissioner is dead

The Rivers state Police commissioner, Bolaji Odesanya is dead. The Guardian reports that Odesanya died in Dubai. “He has been battling with sickness in recent times. He

0 News 04/02/2017 06:38:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal: Key Match Stats and Starting Lineup

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Key Match Stats and Starting Lineup

Chelsea is hosting Arsenal FC in a crucial premier league tie today. Chelsea sit at the top of the table while Arsenal are 3rd.Here are

0 News 28/01/2017 18:40:00 Police arrest four robbery suspects

Police arrest four robbery suspects

Samuel Awoyinfa The Ogun State police command has arrested four suspected armed robbers at Oke-ira Ilashe area of Agbara, Ado-odo Ota Local Government Area of the

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:34:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:07:00 Widows War

Widows War

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:29:00 My Woman Was Taken From Me

My Woman Was Taken From Me

A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature

0 Movies 10/08/2016 09:52:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:44:00 Lazy Men

Lazy Men

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:46:00 Queen Of The Niger 2

Queen Of The Niger 2

Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher