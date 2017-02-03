Delta politicians, others storm Osubi Airport to welcome Ibori

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Delta politicians, others storm Osubi Airport to welcome Ibori

Ovie Okpare, Warri

Prominent politicians in Delta State, including elected and appointed ones, have besieged the Osubi Airstrip in Okpe Local Government Area of the state where ex-Governor James Ibori is expected to land.

Our correspondent who arrived the Osubi Airstrip near Effurun, saw politicians including the serving Secretary to the State Government, Mr Festus Ovie Ages; Chief Andy Osawota; Chief Patrick Five; Chief Dennis Emonemu; and Olorogun Paul Abu.

Others include the Udu council Chairman, Mr Solomon Kpomah, his Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West counterparts, Chief Ejiafe Odebala, Prince Godwin Edjiyere and Solomon Golley.

The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief William Makinde, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Chief John Nani and among others.

Our correspondent gathered that following the news of his arrival, markets and shops in Oghara, country home of the former governor, have been shut.

Olorogun Paul Abu told our correspondent at the airstrip where thousands of persons are awaiting Ibori’s arrival, “We’re excited our brother is back hale and hearty. Today is a remarkable day and a day of joy.

“Whether you accept it or not, Ibori is a phenomenon and an institution in Nigeria political landscape. Our people need his contributions towards their advancement. Politics in Urhobo Land will surely wear a new look.”

Details later…

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

3 hours 27 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

3 hours 52 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

3 hours 59 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

18 hours 47 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

18 hours 52 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

18 hours 56 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

22 hours 4 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

22 hours 9 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

23 hours 4 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

23 hours 10 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

23 hours 14 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

23 hours 16 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

23 hours 19 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 00:08:00 White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

0 News 04/02/2017 04:57:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

0 News 04/02/2017 05:53:00 Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 16/01/2017 03:22:00 KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:21:00 Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust

0 Videos 06/01/2017 08:00:00 Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani

0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:42:00 NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The

0 Videos 13/01/2017 06:56:00 What are Nigerian air force ranks?

What are Nigerian air force ranks?

What are Nigerian air force ranks? Do you want to serve in the military ranks? What do you know about military service in Nigeria? One of

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 09:40:00 Demba Ba: Senegalese striker returns to Besiktas

Demba Ba: Senegalese striker returns to Besiktas

After Returning from a horrible leg break, Senegalese striker Demba Ba has returned to Turkish club, Besiktas. Ba suffered a horrific leg break while playing for

0 News 03/02/2017 20:40:00 TuFace protest may lead to breakdown of law and order, death – Police

TuFace protest may lead to breakdown of law and order, death – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has given reasons why popular Afro-Pop artiste, Innocent Idibia (a.k.a Tuface) and others must halt their planned protests. Earlier in the week,

0 News 31/01/2017 10:50:00 Fitness and Weight Loss: What if bad fat is actually good for you?

Fitness and Weight Loss: What if bad fat is actually good for you?

Suppose you were forced to live on a diet of red meat and whole milk. A diet that, all told, was at least 60 percent

0 News 31/01/2017 08:14:00 Hope: Little Boy Accused of Witchcraft Goes to School

Hope: Little Boy Accused of Witchcraft Goes to School

Hope, the little boy who was rescued by Danish woman, Anja Ringgren Loven, after being abandoned by his family because they claimed he was a

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 30/01/2017 08:46:00 Nicki Minaj shares photos from her video shoot (WATCH)

Nicki Minaj shares photos from her video shoot (WATCH)

[embedded content] Rapper Nicki Minaj shared these beautiful photos from her upcoming video. search feed search feed

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:15:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:23:00 Unpleasant Yoke

Unpleasant Yoke

Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:32:00 My Son Will Never Marry You

My Son Will Never Marry You

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    