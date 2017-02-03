Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Home | News |

Defect from APGA, APC chieftain urges Anambra politicians

Tony Okafor, Awka

The Chairman of the committee for continuous registration of members of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State, Dr Chris Akomas, on Saturday urged the people of the state to desert the All Progressives Grand Alliance, describing it as an inferior progressives party.

Akomas who spoke with some journalists in Awka, Anambra state on the progress of the exercise in the state, said Anambra is a great state that could not afford to play the second fiddle by belonging to the wrong place.

He said the APC was targeting to register no fewer than one million members in the state in the exercise.

Akomas, who was a former deputy governor of Abia state, said, “Effectively, Anambra state is for the progressives. They are wonderful people. They can’t belong to local progressives, called APGA when others are in the national progressives (APC)

“Anambra state has gone pass that stage. Anambra and the entire Igbo nation should belong properly. APC is the platform that will give them success in national polity.”

Akomas described the ongoing registration in Anambra as evangelism. He said that the APC had caught ‘big fishes’ in the state during the exercise.

He named Senator Andy Uba, oil magnate Ifeanyi Uba, and the 2013 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Tony Nwoye, among the “big fishes” captured in the registration.

Reminded that the “big fishes” could also be a problem for the party, Akomas said APC had an inherent culture on how to manage such situations.

He said, “Do you know the origin of APC? Didn’t you know that we were a merger of ANPP, CAN, CPC and a part of APGA. We had big fishes with us in the beginning, but we harmonized all differences and became one and sack the incumbent PDP at the national level.

“This is what we are going to do in the Anambra situation and take over the state in this year’s governorship elections.”

