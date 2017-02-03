Abia APC chieftain urges Kanu to drop Biafra agitation

Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia
A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Abia state Chief Benjamin Apugo has urged the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to drop the his agitation for the independence of Biafra for the interest of Ndigbo In Nigeria.
Chief Apugo said Kanu should understand that the people of South- East have fought the Biafra war and it ended on no victor, no vanquished and he should not allow himself to be used to work against Ndigbo in the name of Biafra.
Apugo who spoke in his Nkata- Ibeku Umuahai country home also urged Ndigbo to forget Biafra and team up with their allies in the APC for them to benefit from the government in power, saying if they continue to oppose the ruling party, they wouldn’t get what they are looking for.
He explained that the people of the South – East don’t have better weapons today than they had many years ago when they fought the Biafra war, adding that prominent Igbo have been pleading both in the secret and in open for Kanu to be released.
He said, “What we are saying is that anyone who can talk to Nnamdi Kanu and he will listen, should tell him to drop the Biafra idea. Let’s tell him to understand that we have fought the Biafra war and it ended on no victor, no vanquish, which is where we stand. So if one person starts behaving as if he was bought over to work against his people, it becomes painful to many of us. Nobody can buy you to destroy your father’s land, for whatever reason.
“We all have to be reasonable about our present condition in the Country today; we have been in the PDP for 17 years in Abia State from the time of Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to the sitting Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and he will be the last PDP governor in this State.
“I know what I’m talking about it will be dangerous for our people to remain in PDP, if we don’t move to the APC, then who can we say is our political allies? The northerners have been our allies both in business and politics for a long time, particularly those of us from Umuahia, they have been our friends and business associates; many of us went into cattle rearing as a result of that friendship. When our enemies attacked us in past, the then Sultan of Sokoto also came to our rescue, he mobilised for soldiers to be sent to protect us, so we have long standing alliance with them.
“If anybody tells you that he can sack this present APC administration in the country, tell the person that he is sleeping, we have all been in the PDP so I understand what power is all about, but we are in the APC now for good, that is why am calling on our people to join the party. It will beneficial for us, our Unemployed children will get jobs, our dilapidated roads and schools will be reconstructed.
He posited that an Igbo man can be the President of Nigeria but regretted that the problem has been the act of sabotage among the Igbo born politicians in the country. “Our problem is when one Igbo man raises his head, his brothers will sabotage him. But those of them in the APC now are the ones you can trust will not sabotage themselves,” he said.
On the herdsmen attacks in the South- East, he called on the security agents in the country to disarm those of them with arms especially those coming from neighboring African counties like Mali, Senegal and the Chad.
