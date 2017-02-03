I’ll sue Kemi Olunloyo if she accuses me unjustly again –Angela Okorie

The war between actress, Angela Okorie and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo seems to be getting more interesting as Angela has said she would not hesitate to take legal action if Olunloyo defames her again.
Angela who is currently filming in the US declared her readiness to go after Olunloyo with the full force of law if she continues to accuse her unjustly. “Next time she opens her mouth wide again and the sewage spews out, my lawyers will go fast and hard after her. The law, the court, is the only way to put a mad dog on a leash,” she stated.
Olunloyo had reportedly alleged that Angela was having an amorous affair with the ousted President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh and that she received $1.5m from the $11m the former president allegedly took from the coffers of his country.
These allegations did not go down well with the actress as she has threatened to sue the controversial blogger.
Angela, in her statement, dismissed Olunloyo’s claim, saying that it was false, baseless and the ranting of a “lunatic”. She described the US-trained journalist as “an attention seeker who preys on celebrities.”
“I have heard a bit about her. I decided to do a full background check and behold, I saw a whole lot of garbage. I discovered she makes a sport of badmouthing prominent people,” she said.
Okorie further spoke on her controversial visit to The Gambia in 2016, revealing that she wasn’t the only actress that stormed the West Africa country.
“The Gambian trip was not a solo trip. It was an industry outing that involved about ten showbiz personalities, including Emmanuel Ehumadu, Walter Anger, Klint de Drunk, I Go Save, Sharon Francis, Prince Eke, Sandra Onyeka, Moyo Lawal and Mr. Patrick,” Angela said.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday
With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where
Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria
Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and
Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page
Most Watched VideosView all posts
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant
- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that
New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)
In the photo, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is seen to have visited the President with other delegates. Recall that since the President departed the country
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?
Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed
Most Read NewsView all posts
One policeman dead, others injured as Boko Haram ambush convoy in Borno
Suspected Boko Haram members have killed a police corporal in an ambush on a convoy on a highway in Borno state on Tuesday, January 31. Boko
Assistant Surveyor-General of Taraba, 4 others killed by bandits in Cameroun –Commissioner
The Assistant Surveyor-General of Taraba State, Mr Zakari Bakari and four other officials, had been killed by bandits in Cameroun. The State Attorney General and Commissioner
Trump: US President vows better Russia ties, reassures NATO allies
President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to improve floundering ties with Russia, while also reassuring close US allies he supports NATO. Amid growing international alarm over Trump's
German police arrest Tunisian suspected of plotting jihadist attack
German police Wednesday arrested a Tunisian man suspected of recruiting for the Islamic State group and planning an attack, as they carried out sweeping raids
Iran turns other cheek to Trump, says country open to all Americans
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said tat all those with valid Iranian Visas, including Americans are welcome to come to Iran. The foreign Minister took
Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Modest Compared to GEJ's Daughter's Wedding - Adesina
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that Zahra Buhari's wedding to Ahmed Indimi was a very modest
Most Watched Movies
Lazy Men
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Post Your Comment below: >>