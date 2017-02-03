Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


I’ll sue Kemi Olunloyo if she accuses me unjustly again –Angela Okorie

The war between actress, Angela Okorie and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo seems to be getting more interesting as Angela has said she would not hesitate to take legal action if Olunloyo defames her again.

Angela who is currently filming in the US declared her readiness to go after Olunloyo with the full force of law if she continues to accuse her unjustly. “Next time she opens her mouth wide again and the sewage spews out, my lawyers will go fast and hard after her.  The law, the court, is the only way to put a mad dog on a leash,” she stated.

Olunloyo had reportedly alleged that  Angela was having an amorous affair with the ousted President of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh and that she received $1.5m from the $11m the former president allegedly took from the coffers of his country.

 These allegations did not go down well with the actress as she has threatened to sue the controversial blogger.

 Angela, in her statement, dismissed Olunloyo’s claim, saying that it was false, baseless and the ranting of a “lunatic”. She described the US-trained journalist as “an attention seeker who preys on celebrities.”

“I have heard a bit about her. I decided to do a full background check and behold, I saw a whole lot of garbage. I discovered she makes a sport of badmouthing prominent people,” she said.

 Okorie further spoke on her controversial visit to The Gambia in 2016, revealing that she wasn’t the only actress that stormed the West Africa country.

 “The Gambian trip was not a solo trip.  It was an industry outing that involved about ten showbiz personalities, including Emmanuel Ehumadu, Walter Anger, Klint de Drunk, I Go Save, Sharon Francis, Prince Eke, Sandra Onyeka, Moyo Lawal and Mr. Patrick,” Angela said.

 Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

