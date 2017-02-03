Oghara to organise elaborate reception for James Ibori – Aide

One of Nigeria’s most powerful men, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud in a landmark anti-corruption case, has returned home, his aides said on Saturday.
“Chief James Ibori has arrived. He landed in Abuja in the early hours,” said Ighoyota Amori, a political adviser to Ibori, who was governor of the oil-rich Delta state between 1999 and 2007.
He said Ibori, who was released in London in December after serving just over four years of a 13-year jail term, would later fly to the southern port city of Warri in Delta state.
“A chartered private plane will fly him to Warri and he will land at Osubi airfield operated by Shell,” he added.
The former politician would be received at the airstrip by supporters and sympathisers who have lined up to welcome him back, he added.
“For now, it is going to be a quiet ceremony. An elaborate reception will be organised later for him at Oghara, his hometown,” he said.
Ibori’s media aide, Tony Eluemunor, also confirmed his arrival, saying only: “He is in town. I will keep you posted later.”
– Rare blow against graft –
Ibori was jailed in April 2012 for fraud amounting to nearly 50 million pounds (at the time $78.5 million/62 million euros) following a drawn-out extradition procedure and his evasion of arrest and prosecution in Nigeria.
He had fled to Dubai in 2010, from where he was extradited to Britain.
Anti-corruption campaigners say billions of pounds of ill-gotten wealth is moved each year through Britain, its overseas territories and dependencies and Ibori’s conviction was a rare success against global graft.
Ibori, 57, has vowed to appeal the conviction, claiming that at least one police officer involved in the investigation against him had been compromised by taking bribes.
London’s Metropolitan Police has said it has investigated the claim but no charges were brought.
Transparency International on Friday called Ibori’s intent to appeal “an affront to justice”.
Opinions are divided in Nigeria itself about whether Ibori should face a fresh trial on his return given the strong anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ibori is said to have partially funded the election of Umaru Yar’Adua in his successful bid to become president in 2007.
Even during his time in prison, he is said to have influenced the election of the current Delta state governor and other politicians.
AFP.
Related Articles
White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday
With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where
Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria
Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and
Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
Most Read NewsView all posts
Edo By-Election Records Low Turnout
The by-election for Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo has recorded low turnout of voters across the affected three local governments areas of the constituency.Few voters
Kylie Jenner on Mommy duty as she carries Tyga's son, King Cairo in her arms (WATCH)
[embedded content] Kylie seen paying step-mum duties as she carried her boyfriend, Tyga's son, King Cairo in her arms while on vacation in Costa Rica
Kuwait Mirrors Trump, Issues Visa Ban To 5 Muslim-Majority Countries
Mirroring US President Trump's Muslim ban, Citizens from five Muslim-majority countries will no longer be able to obtain Kuwaiti visas, after reports the Gulf state
Muslim Ban: White House officials dismiss protests, defend immigration order
President Donald Trump's top administration officials defiantly defended an executive order temporarily barring individuals from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US on Sunday, largely
After Vacation: Obamas Return To Rented House In Washington, Live Beside Trump
The Obamas have returned to US capital, Washington DC after a two-week vacation to Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands. It is where they
Klopp seeks end of Liverpool slump, re-boot of title race
For the first time since he arrived at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp is in the midst of a crisis to the extent that a win on
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
African Beauty 2
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
Post Your Comment below: >>