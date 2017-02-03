Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office.
The former President made this known on his Facebook Page on Friday, February 3, 2017 when one of his critics apologised for criticising him while he was a sitting President.
The critic, Mohammad Deedee, had written his message some years back saying Jonathan has finished the country's economy.
“Today a dollar is N180 and a pound is N280. Hope you have a family… This is really the transformation agenda. GEJ has finished Nigeria,” Mohammad wrote.
Eating his own words and apologising to Jonathan, Mohammad wrote: “GEJ should please forgive me.”
In his respone, the soft spoken ex-President said: “There is no need for forgiveness because you did not commit any sin against me,” the former president said. I never felt offended or held a grudge.”
Continuing, Jonathan wrote: “Please do not feel bad. You did what you did as your patriotic duty. A true leader must appreciate his critics. Sometimes they tell him the truth more than friends. I appreciate you. God bless you Mohammad. GEJ.”
