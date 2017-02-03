Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria.
Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.
According to a report by Punch, James Ibori had, on Friday, appeared before a Southwark Crown court in London for his asset forfeiture hearing.
The former governor regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending over four years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering.
ALSO READ: Ex-governor will be back in Nigeria soon
The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government, part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.
Related Articles
White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday
With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where
Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria
Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and
Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page
Most Watched VideosView all posts
CIA declassified intelligence revealed how Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru Dikko (photos, video)
A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declassified intelligence report has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru
10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme
At least 10 million primary school pupils across the country will benefit from the newly- introduced school feeding programme initiated by the federal government and
Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle
MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]
US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trump tells US to ‘get smart’ after Paris attack
President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States must “get smart” after a machete-wielding man attacked security forces at the Louvre museum in Paris
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Lets Educate The Illiterate - Black Face Slams Tuface On planned Protest
The war between Black Face and 2face Idibia, is yet to come to an end as the rapper and former band mate to 2Face, has
Buhari’s anti-corruption war at crossroads: Reps speak
By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco Agbakwuru Given the high sensitivity the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration brought to bear in its war against graft; it is
Person ‘Pikin’: Lady under fire for posting after sex photos with boyfriend
A young Nigerian lady has come under fire after she posted photos of herself and her boyfriend before and after sex, with many believing, she
Hospitality: “Nigeria generates 97% of its tourism revenue from domestic travel in 2016”- Jumia Travel Report
The Nigerian hospitality report 2017 which has officially been launched by Jumia Travel, has shown that the country generated 97% of its tourism revenue from
Most Watched Movies
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Lies Of Married Men
How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Post Your Comment below: >>