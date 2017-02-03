James Ibori Picked up by DSS Agents

Former Delta state governor James Ibori, who returned Nigeria today after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK, has been picked up by DSS operatives, the Cable reports.

He subsequently taken to the head office of the secret police in Abuja.

An official said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.

“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival. He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting,” the operative said.