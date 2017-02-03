James Ibori Picked up by DSS Agents

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

James Ibori Picked up by DSS Agents

Former Delta state governor James Ibori, who returned Nigeria today after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK, has been picked up by DSS operatives, the Cable reports.

He subsequently taken to the head office of the secret police in Abuja.

An official said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.

“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival. He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting,” the operative said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 53 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 18 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 25 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 13 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 18 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 22 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 30 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 35 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:34:00 Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing

Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing

- A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force recently bombed a camp for internally displaced persons in Borno state - About nine different rights

0 Videos 31/01/2017 08:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:03:00 FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:11:00 Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

0 Videos 06/01/2017 08:00:00 Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani

0 Videos 12/01/2017 03:43:00 Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams

Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 06:48:00 Nigeria: FG Reacts to Death of Man Due to Alleged Negligence of LUTH Staff

Nigeria: FG Reacts to Death of Man Due to Alleged Negligence of LUTH Staff

Nigeria's Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, has reacted to reports that a 55-year old man died due to negligence at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.According

0 News 31/01/2017 03:40:00 Ezi Emela: 'Chineke meh' [Video]

Ezi Emela: 'Chineke meh' [Video]

Nigerian singer, Ezi Emela puts her sexy on in video for 'Chineke meh'. The ‘No Lele’ singer subtly invites you into her world with her vocals

0 News 04/02/2017 04:28:00 Son of The Road: I'm going on the longest trip of my life, join me

Son of The Road: I'm going on the longest trip of my life, join me

It’s past three in the morning, and cold And I’m lying on the road, At the mercy of armed hooded men, ready to offload, This is not a

0 News 03/02/2017 15:58:00 Eminem calls Trump a 'b----' in a fiery new song and goes after his brand

Eminem calls Trump a 'b----' in a fiery new song and goes after his brand

The rapper joins Big Sean on the latter's new album, "I Decided," out Friday. On the track "No Favors," Eminem provides a verse that calls

0 News 01/02/2017 18:03:00 Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

By Peter Egwuatu The Managing Director of Partnership Inves-tment Company Plc has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the Economic and

0 News 01/02/2017 09:17:00 Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill

Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill

British MPs are expected Wednesday to approve the first stage of a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start pulling Britain out of the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:03:00 Tempted To Touch

Tempted To Touch

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:44:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:24:00 Agony Of My Wife

Agony Of My Wife

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:22:00 4 Brothers Season 4

4 Brothers Season 4

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:23:00 Unpleasant Yoke

Unpleasant Yoke

Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:24:00 Gods Chosen Child 2

Gods Chosen Child 2