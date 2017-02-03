James Ibori Picked up by DSS Agents

Former Delta state governor James Ibori, who returned Nigeria today after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK, has been picked up by DSS operatives, the Cable reports.
He subsequently taken to the head office of the secret police in Abuja.
An official said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.
“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival. He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting,” the operative said.
Related Articles
Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS
Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him
Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'
FG explains role of task force on food prices
The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing
- A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force recently bombed a camp for internally displaced persons in Borno state - About nine different rights
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has
Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)
- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani
Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigeria: FG Reacts to Death of Man Due to Alleged Negligence of LUTH Staff
Nigeria's Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, has reacted to reports that a 55-year old man died due to negligence at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.According
Ezi Emela: 'Chineke meh' [Video]
Nigerian singer, Ezi Emela puts her sexy on in video for 'Chineke meh'. The ‘No Lele’ singer subtly invites you into her world with her vocals
Son of The Road: I'm going on the longest trip of my life, join me
It’s past three in the morning, and cold And I’m lying on the road, At the mercy of armed hooded men, ready to offload, This is not a
Eminem calls Trump a 'b----' in a fiery new song and goes after his brand
The rapper joins Big Sean on the latter's new album, "I Decided," out Friday. On the track "No Favors," Eminem provides a verse that calls
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison
By Peter Egwuatu The Managing Director of Partnership Inves-tment Company Plc has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the Economic and
Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill
British MPs are expected Wednesday to approve the first stage of a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start pulling Britain out of the
Most Watched Movies
Tempted To Touch
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Agony Of My Wife
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she
4 Brothers Season 4
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Post Your Comment below: >>