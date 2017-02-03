Nigeria: Names of Politicians Who Welcomed James Ibori From UK

Former Delta state governor, James Ibori arrived Nigeria today from the UK.

He was released from prison last month after being jailed for corrupt practices.

According to reports, he arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5.30AM on a British Airways Boeing 737 Flight 083.

He was received by prominent politicians, most of them from Delta state. They include:

Serving Secretary to the state government, Mr. Festus Ovie Ages, Chief Andy Osawota, Chief Patrick Five, Chief Dennis Emonemu, Olorogun Paul Abu

Udu Council chairman Solomon Kpomah, his Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West counterparts, Chief Ejiafe Odebala, Prince Godwin Edjiyere and Solomon Golley

Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) MD Chief William Makinde, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Chief John Nani and others.

It's said that thousands welcomed Ibori at the airport.

Punch