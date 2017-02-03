Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Nigeria: Names of Politicians Who Welcomed James Ibori From UK

Former Delta state governor, James Ibori arrived Nigeria today from the UK.

He was released from prison last month after being jailed for corrupt practices.

According to reports, he arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5.30AM on a British Airways Boeing 737 Flight 083.

He was received by prominent politicians, most of them from Delta state. They include:

Serving Secretary to the state government, Mr. Festus Ovie Ages, Chief Andy Osawota, Chief Patrick Five, Chief Dennis Emonemu, Olorogun Paul Abu

Udu Council chairman Solomon Kpomah, his Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West counterparts, Chief Ejiafe Odebala, Prince Godwin Edjiyere and Solomon Golley

Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) MD Chief William Makinde, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Chief John Nani and others.

It's said that thousands welcomed Ibori at the airport.

Punch

