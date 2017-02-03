DSS foiled James Ibori’s 'village' plans

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

DSS foiled James Ibori’s 'village' plans

DSS foiled James Ibori’s 'village' plans James Ibori

- James Ibori arrived Nigeria on Saturday, February 4, after serving half of his 13-years jail term in the United Kingdom

- He was however whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS)

- His community - Oghara in Delta state - had planned a grand reception for the former governor

Ibori's village people had planned a grand reception for him upon arrival

The Department of State Service (DSS) appears to have foiled a plan by the members of Oghara community in Delta state to host the freed former governor of the state James Ibori.

The people of Oghara, Ibori’s hometown had planned to host the former governor to a grand reception following his arrival from United Kingdom.

Ibori arrived Nigeria on Saturday, February 4, after serving half of a 13-year jail term slammed on him by a British Court.

Unfortunately, the ex-convict who had earlier said he planned to continue his career as a politician in Nigeria was whisked away by operatives of the DSS to an unknown location.

Sources said he is currently being interrogated by the DSS over allegations of criminal activities perpetrated by Ibori during his tenure as a governor in Delta state.

Earlier today, February 4, Ibori’s spokesperson and political adviser Ighoyota Amori while confirming his arrival said the former governor landed in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.

Amori, his principal will later fly to his hometown where he will be welcomed in a grand style by the people.

He said: “A chartered private plane will fly him to Warri and he will land at Osubi airfield operated by Shell."

“For now, it is going to be a quiet ceremony. An elaborate reception will be organised later for him at Oghara, his hometown,” Amori said.

