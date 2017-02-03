DSS foiled James Ibori’s 'village' plans

- James Ibori arrived Nigeria on Saturday, February 4, after serving half of his 13-years jail term in the United Kingdom

- He was however whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS)

- His community - Oghara in Delta state - had planned a grand reception for the former governor

The Department of State Service (DSS) appears to have foiled a plan by the members of Oghara community in Delta state to host the freed former governor of the state James Ibori.

The people of Oghara, Ibori’s hometown had planned to host the former governor to a grand reception following his arrival from United Kingdom.

Ibori arrived Nigeria on Saturday, February 4, after serving half of a 13-year jail term slammed on him by a British Court.

Unfortunately, the ex-convict who had earlier said he planned to continue his career as a politician in Nigeria was whisked away by operatives of the DSS to an unknown location.

Sources said he is currently being interrogated by the DSS over allegations of criminal activities perpetrated by Ibori during his tenure as a governor in Delta state.

Earlier today, February 4, Ibori’s spokesperson and political adviser Ighoyota Amori while confirming his arrival said the former governor landed in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.

Amori, his principal will later fly to his hometown where he will be welcomed in a grand style by the people.

He said: “A chartered private plane will fly him to Warri and he will land at Osubi airfield operated by Shell."

“For now, it is going to be a quiet ceremony. An elaborate reception will be organised later for him at Oghara, his hometown,” Amori said.