Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom.

Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK where he served half of a 13-year jail term slammed on him by a British Court.

He also arrived the country with the anticipation of continuing his career as a politician, although there are speculations that he the Nigerian authorities will be leveling some corruption charges against him.

Below are some of the comments Nigerians are making on his arrival:

 
 

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 54 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 26 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 14 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 23 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

0 Videos 27/01/2017 12:25:00 Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Nigerian air force

- The Nigerian Customs Service has seized two civil model bell helicopters - The service said the owners of the helicopters are yet to be identified -

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:49:00 ''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during

0 Videos 06/01/2017 05:29:00 USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist

- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:21:00 Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000

0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:34:00 Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers

- President Muhammadu Buhari always have prominent Nigerians join him for Friday prayers - Today, January 6, was the turn of the Economic and Financial Crimes

0 Videos 01/02/2017 04:23:00 Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The

0 News 30/01/2017 15:20:00 Mourinho rejected China’s ‘big offer’

Jose Mourinho turned down a “big offer” to go to China, the Manchester United manager disclosed in an interview published Monday. The 54-year-old Portuguese boss did

0 News 29/01/2017 19:00:00 Senator Kashamu Mobbed As He Sprays Money At A High Profile Wedding In Ogun (WATCH)

[embedded content] There was a mild commotion at the traditional wedding of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wesco Pools and Lottery in

0 News 01/02/2017 09:02:00 Bida Poly appeals for police post

The Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger has appealed for a police post to complement management’s efforts at securing the institution. Its Rector, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, made

0 News 31/01/2017 07:48:00 Father From Hell: Man poisons twin daughters over witchcraft allegations

A 40-year-old man, Anyanime Festus, has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for allegedly feeding his 11-year-old twin daughters with poison over

0 News 30/01/2017 12:29:00 CIA secret files predicted former president Shehu Shagari will be overthrown by coup in 1983 (See documents)

- Declassified files of the United States of America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) predicted correctly that third republic president Shehu Shagari would be overthrown by

0 News 30/01/2017 18:14:00 Sean Spicer: Press secretary slams critics of 'praised' Trump statement

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday defended the controversial White House statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, which did not specifically mention

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:51:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:07:00 Widows War

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:09:00 Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:27:00 My Son Will Never Marry You 2

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:35:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:46:00 Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then