Ibori picked up by DSS on arrival in Nigeria

Ex-Delta state governor, James Ibori, who arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, has been picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).
According to TheCable, an official of the secret agents said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.
He said: “It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival.
“He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting."
Ibori returned to Nigeria after being convicted of fraud in 2012 and served a 13-year jail term in the United Kingdom.
