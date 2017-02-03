Travel ban: US grants Iranian infant entry for life-saving surgery

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Travel ban: US grants Iranian infant entry for life-saving surgery

An Iranian infant in need of life-saving heart surgery has received a waiver and will now be allowed to travel to the United States, New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

“We were pleased to learn that the federal government has now granted Fatemeh Reshad and her family boarding documents to come to the United States,’’ Cuomo said in a statement.

Four-month-old Fatemeh and her family were sent back to Iran from Dubai as they attempted to travel to the U.S. on Jan. 27, following President Trump’s executive order banning the entry of travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The family was scheduled to meet with doctors in Portland, Oregon, where they have relatives.

“Bizarrely, the federal ban would prevent this child from receiving medical care and literally endanger her life.

“It is repugnant to all we believe as Americans and as members of the human family,’’ Cuomo said.

The governor said Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan has offered to perform the surgery at no cost to the family, while a law firm was taking care of all their travel expenses.

According to media report, doctors in Tehran had told the family in January that Fatemeh has structural abnormalities and two holes in her heart, but they did not have the resources to treat her.

Cuomo called the family’s situation “one of the most unfortunate and egregious” caused by the government’s “misguided immigration policy.”

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 54 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 26 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 14 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 23 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 05:18:00 Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have

0 Videos 24/01/2017 13:15:00 Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:44:00 Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health

Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health

- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl

0 Videos 29/01/2017 16:03:00 New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)

New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)

In the photo, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is seen to have visited the President with other delegates. Recall that since the President departed the country

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 16:19:00 Check out how former beauty queen rocked her NYSC uniform (WATCH)

Check out how former beauty queen rocked her NYSC uniform (WATCH)

[embedded content] Ilechukwu Onyinye who won the Face of CandyCity Nigeria title in 2015 swagged up her NYSC and looked cool search feed search feed

0 News 04/02/2017 04:57:00 Black Stars, Stallions battle for AFCON bronze

Black Stars, Stallions battle for AFCON bronze

The Black Stars of Ghana and the Stallions of Burkina Faso will battle for the bronze of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon

0 News 01/02/2017 08:13:00 Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest

Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared his support for the nationwide protest led by Afro hip pop artiste, Tuface. He also said he

0 News 03/02/2017 13:00:00 Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad

Schweinsteiger: Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad

Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger has been added to Manchester United's Europa League squad after fighting his way back into the first-team picture at Old

0 News 01/02/2017 15:01:00 Drogba refuses bullet-proof Corinthians offer

Drogba refuses bullet-proof Corinthians offer

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has refused an offer to join Corinthians of Brazil that would have included generous wages and a bullet-proof car. Didier Drogba The

0 News 30/01/2017 02:50:00 Presidency Justifies DSS Invitation of Apostle Suleiman- ThisDay

Presidency Justifies DSS Invitation of Apostle Suleiman- ThisDay

According to a report from ThisDay, a senior Presidency official has justified the invitation of Apostle Johnson Suleiman by the DSS.“The decision of the DSS

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:18:00 4 Brothers Season 3

4 Brothers Season 3

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:06:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:54:00 Victim Of Life

Victim Of Life

A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and