VIDEO: Tuface urges peace, order during protest

Nigerian Afro-Pop artist, Tuface, has called on Nigerians in a video released on his official to be peaceful and orderly during the planned protest.
The protest is scheduled to hold on Monday, 6th February, 2017, in Lagos and Abuja
Tuface had in a video released on his facebook account on Tuesday, called on his fans to march against the government and its handling of the country’s economic crisis.
He said, “‘I can no longer be silent’ in the face of the economic hardship facing the Nigerian masses and the “obnoxious policies” of the government.
