Trump’s pick for Army secretary pulls out of consideration

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Trump’s pick for Army secretary pulls out of consideration

US President Donald Trump’s choice for Army secretary has withdrawn his name from consideration after running into obstacles untangling himself from his business interests, US media reported Saturday.

Vincent Viola is a billionaire who made his fortune after founding high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial, the Washington Post reported. He is also owner of the Florida Panthers hockey team.

“I appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me,” he said in a statement to the Military Times. “I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to redoubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as private citizens.”

The Military Times said Viola’s statement concluded that he would not have been able to navigate the confirmation process, which involves meeting the Pentagon’s conflict of interest requirements.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis was “disappointed but understands and respects Mr. Viola’s decision,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said in a statement.

“The Secretary will recommend to the President another candidate soon.”

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Viola was trying to swap his majority stake in Eastern Air Lines for a piece of Swift Air, a charter company with millions in hard-to-track government contracts.

The Times said Viola, a retired Army major, has an estimated net worth of approximately $1.8 billion.

Trump, a billionaire real estate developer, has nominated numerous wealthy cohorts for top jobs in his administration. But several have faced accusations of conflict of interest amid scrutiny into their complicated finances.

Trump has also been criticized for not fully cutting ties with his businesses, but as president he is not subject to the same ethics requirements as his nominees.

AFP

