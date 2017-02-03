Nine killed as boat capsizes in Indonesia

At least nine people have been killed and one is still missing after a fishing boat capsized in eastern Indonesia, an official said Saturday.
The wooden boat was carrying around 30 people when it overturned Friday afternoon after departing from Takalar Lama river to Tanah Keke island in the province of South Sulawesi.
Twenty-one people have been found alive but rescue teams are still searching for missing passengers.
“It’s a traditional boat and it didn’t report to the relevant authorities before it departed, so there’s also no passenger manifest and we don’t know exactly how many people were on board,” said local disaster agency spokesman Hamsidar, who goes by one name.
The cause of the accident is still not known, but officials suspect bad weather might have played a role.
The fishing boat departed from an unofficial location, said a transport ministry spokesman, thus it did not have a legal permit to make the trip.
The Indonesian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands is heavily dependent on boat transport but safety standards are poor and accidents occur regularly.
In January a passenger boat ferrying around 200 people from the capital Jakarta to nearby Tidung island left more than 20 people dead after it caught fire.
In November, at least 54 people died when an overcrowded speedboat carrying three crew and 98 passengers struck a reef and sunk on its way from Malaysia to Batam in Indonesia.
AFP
Related Articles
Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS
Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him
Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'
FG explains role of task force on food prices
The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant
Most Watched VideosView all posts
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Nigerian air force
- The Nigerian Customs Service has seized two civil model bell helicopters - The service said the owners of the helicopters are yet to be identified -
USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist
- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism
Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)
For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the video below and answer the simple question
IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Most Read NewsView all posts
Edo coaches, ex-athletes want technocrat as commissioner
AS politicians inten-sify lobbying for different political appointment in the Godwin Obaseki government in Edo State, sports stakeholders have called on the governor to put
Check out how former beauty queen rocked her NYSC uniform (WATCH)
[embedded content] Ilechukwu Onyinye who won the Face of CandyCity Nigeria title in 2015 swagged up her NYSC and looked cool search feed search feed
How can lemon boost male fertility? - Top tips
Numerous doctors advise men to eat citrus, and especially - lemons. What is special about it, excepting vitamin C, even a child knows the benefits
Red Lobster is falling back on a classic item to fend off a looming restaurant recession
The casual dining chain is kicking off its annual Lobsterfest on Monday, serving an expanded menu of lobster-based dishes. The event has no official end
Coco Austin Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Racy Photos
The 37 year old took to IG to share a couple of racy throwback photos of herself from a car calender back in 2006.More below:
Vladmir Putin: US condemns Russia's 'aggressive actions' in Ukraine
US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday condemned Russia's "aggressive actions" in Ukraine and pledged strong US support to Kiev even as the new US administration
Most Watched Movies
Game Of Romance
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
Post Your Comment below: >>