Latest five sexual facts (2)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Latest five sexual facts (2)

It’s like doggie style, but I do less work.”

“It’s just sexy and it makes me feel like it’s all about her. The view is amazing, too.”

Missionary, yes, seriously. Of all the moves sex scientists/therapists listed in their survey (seven, to be exact), this was the third most popular answer for their favourite position. Why is it an old-but-a-still-one-of -the-best? And here are what husbands say:

“Best combination of comfort and intimacy.”

“It’s simple, intimate, and if you know what your wife likes and variations of the position, it can feel awesome for both.”

One very old couple unanimously said this “Getting creative is always good, but you just can’t beat missionary. It’s the bread and butter of sex positions.”

“Because it’s sensual, and I can kiss my wife and play with her breasts, one of the reasons I actually married her is her breast and it has kept me for all these years.”

Two …  Wives, please note that thousands of nerves are packed into the woman’s clitoris and mostly more than the nerves in a man’s penis.

The clitoris has only one function: to provide sexual pleasure. And it’s very sensitive—it actually has more nerves per millimeter than any other organ, anywhere. In fact, it’s estimated to have at least 8,000 nerve endings—the densest nerve supply of any organ, of which males don’t have an equal counterpart. Your clitoris is as big as a penis.

Believe it or not, the entire clitoris, which wraps all the way around to the back of the vagina, is about 80 the size of a penis. When researchers compare the scale of female and male bodies, the clitoris is proportionately the same size as a penis.

Three …  Maybe more than one “G-spot.”

Most women and some married couples are aware that the G-spot is a prime erogenous zone, but Malaysian sex scientist, Chua Chee Ann, MD, has identified another area called the A-spot (or, the Anterior Fornix Erotica zone). It’s said to be located a few inches above the G-spot, along the belly button side of the vaginal wall. While the findings haven’t been replicated by other scientists and sex therapists, meaning the results are still inconclusive, I think couples should not let this stop them from trying to locate the spot themselves. The fact is, there are a lot of spots inside the vagina that can cause pleasure for both man and the wife and finding out would not be a crime after all.

Four … Good news for couples who complain bitterly that the wife’s vagina needs more lubrication. The vaginal lubrication doesn’t come from one place.

There is a research that says both the Bartholin and Skene (female prostate) glands around the vagina provide lubrication, but most of it actually comes from a process called transudation, when mucous moves through the vaginal wall. So, to maximise the inflow of vagina’s natural lubricant, husbands are advised to concentrate more on heavy love play, slow burning clitoral foreplay, deep erotic nipple sucking more than ten times. The nipple is actually to be sucked tenderly, in a caressing manner only with the tongue and lips.

A word of wisdom for the wives here, please make sure you are inclusive whenever your husband is either sucking your breast to help you produce more fluid or he is busy with your clitoris. I always advise wives not to be afraid of engaging their husband’s testicles during sex or while he is busy with their clitoris.

 So tonight, if sex is in the agenda, why not hum on them [ those testes] to the tune of your favourite song, grab them gently, play with them, enjoy them and let it be seen in your attitude that you are really enjoying them. And, I promise you, he’ll thank you for it later. Your husband will love you for this.

Five … and actually, any type of abnormal vaginal discharge can cause discomfort and concern. I will try to enumerate the types of discharges and their causes.

White discharges are not always a problem, because the normal vaginal discharges may vary from clear to milky white, but a whitish discharge could signal one or two common things.  It may be as a sign of ovulation; vaginal discharges may sometimes change consistency and colour during a lady’s menstrual cycle. During ovulation, the body can produce a thicker, white stretchy discharge. So, I always encourage women to keep an eye on their monthly discharges so that you can know what is normal for you.

Yeast infection, most often caused by candida albicans fungus, a yeast infection often produces a thick, cottage cheese-like [wara], white discharge with common virginal itching and burning sensation. Most of the time, over the counter treatment takes care of this and drinking lots of water.

Besides, we also have a greenish-yellow discharge which some women may experience.  With this type of discharge, two things may be the cause, one, a desquamative inflammatory vaginitis [DIV] which sometimes show up most often in post-menopausal women whose oestrogen levels have drastically dropped. And two vagina atrophies, this is a situation when the skin or wall of the vagina thins out, becoming red and inflamed. Then usually, a greenish-yellow discharge appears and sex is sometimes painful and unbearable. A virginal oestrogen cream, clindamycin ointment or steroid ointment into the vagina may be useful.

We also have trichomoniasis infection which also makes a lady discharge but unfortunately 70 per cent of ladies with this kind of sexual transmitted infection do not notice the symptoms. But for those who usually notice, there is this odd-smelling greenish-yellow discharge that is sometimes foamy, soapy, bubbly, or frothy in nature, aside from the fact that there is itching, burning sensation during urination coupled with soreness and redness of the area. As with bacterial vaginosis, a single dose of metronidazole or tinidazole pill by mouth should take care of this.

One way you can free yourself from any of this is to observe the colour, consistency, smell and nature of the discharge as well as any itching and whether it appears related to having sex or your menstrual cycle. I often recommend that ladies should keep a diary of their vaginal discharge so that you will know what is normal and abnormal.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 53 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 18 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 25 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 13 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 18 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 22 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 30 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 35 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:44:00 NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike

NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike

- NUPENG has called off the three-day warning strike which affected activities nationwide - The oil workers had commenced on a strike over several unresolved issues

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:32:00 Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe

0 Videos 03/02/2017 08:34:00 If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili

If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and Bring Back our Girls' advocate, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her support behind 2baba Idibia's planned protest slated for Feburary 6 Oby

0 Videos 25/01/2017 01:25:00 Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)

Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,

0 Videos 30/01/2017 04:16:00 IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 04:14:00 Court throws out Patience Jonathan’s $15 million case

Court throws out Patience Jonathan’s $15 million case

- The Lagos Federal High court has struck out a libel suit filed by former first lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan against Socio-Economic Rights and

0 News 02/02/2017 23:13:00 A little known part of Amazon is growing fast — and directly competes with Google and Facebook (AMZN)

A little known part of Amazon is growing fast — and directly competes with Google and Facebook (AMZN)

According to Amazon's latest earnings, the "other" revenue from its North America business — believed to be mostly comprised of its online advertising sales —

0 News 02/02/2017 12:29:00 PHOTOS: Beyoncé goes nude for baby bump shoot

PHOTOS: Beyoncé goes nude for baby bump shoot

0 News 03/02/2017 05:32:00 Panic as fuel queues return to Lagos

Panic as fuel queues return to Lagos

On Thursday, February 3, there was fear of fuel scarcity as many filling stations in parts of Lagos and Ogun states did not sell Premium

0 News 01/02/2017 04:49:00 Simi: Singer covers latest edition of Vibe Magazine

Simi: Singer covers latest edition of Vibe Magazine

Simi covers the January 2017 edition of Vibe.ng Magazine. play Simi covers latest edition of Vibe Magazine   The petite singer speaks in an exclusive interview with Vibe.ng about

0 News 30/01/2017 12:25:00 Apostle Suleiman Justifies DSS Invitation

Apostle Suleiman Justifies DSS Invitation

Apostle Johnson Suleiman has justified his invitation for questioning by the DSS.Suleman said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.“I presume the right thing

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:18:00 4 Brothers Season 3

4 Brothers Season 3

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:25:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:02:00 God Of Elijah

God Of Elijah

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:15:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter