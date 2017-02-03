Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Home | News |

The President’s enemies are becoming my enemies –Mc Tagwaye

Mc Tagwaye, a comedian from Katsina State, has taken the internet by storm as he looks and talks like President Muhammadu Buhari. He speaks to Ademola Olonilua about his brand

How did you come about your comedy style whereby you mimic President Muhammadu Buhari?

I have always been a comic person by nature and I have been mimicking people for a very long time, though I did not choose to make it a career. I just used to mimic people whenever I was with my friends and family and they would always laugh. I have always had love and passion for President Buhari since I was in primary school. Back then, the president used to pass through my town whenever he was going to his hometown in Daura. We used to calculate the time he would pass which was either Friday or Saturday and whenever he passed, we would wave at him and he would wave back at us. The love I have for him did not start today; so when he won the election, I just thought to myself that since I admire him so much, I should come up with this concept. That was how I began to mimic the president.

What was the feedback you got when you first mimicked Mr. President?

The first time I mimicked him was on radio in Kastina State. After the programme that day, someone called the Managing Director of the radio station, Vision FM, and they began to congratulate him for bringing the president to his radio station. He was shocked because he was not aware of such visit, so he had to tell the caller to hang on the line while he confirmed from the General Manager because it meant that they must have paid a lot of money for the airplay. It was the GM that now told him that I was the one that was mimicking him. It was really hilarious. A lot of people liked it. I am a young man but I can change my voice to that of a 70-year-old man and you would not know. When people see me, they do not believe that I am the one because my voice does not correlate with my appearance. They are always marvelled.

How long did it take you to master the act of mimicking the president?

I learnt how to mimic Buhari in one day after I watched his interview with Saharareporters in Kaduna in 2011. I just watched the video once and it was a nine minutes clip.

Has this style of comedy opened doors for you in any way?

I performed for the President during the economic submit in Kastina.

How did he react to your performance?

This is an army General we are talking about; he doesn’t laugh, he can only smile. The people sitting on his table were looking at his countenance to know whether to laugh or not. They were indecisive but there was something I said that was very funny, so the president turned his face to a corner and laughed, then the rest followed suit. That was when they were free to laugh. It was very hilarious. After my performance, I demanded to take a picture with the president and even though his security personnel were surrounding him, I walked straight to him and before I got to him, he stood up and we took a picture together. After the picture, a governor informed the president that I have a twin brother and he also invited my twin to take a picture with him. Some people do not know that I am a twin but Tagwaye, my stage name, means twins in Hausa. Since then, I have not had an opportunity to see him even though I have not made any effort. I feel there is no reason for me to see the president. I have decided that this is what I want to do with my comedy and I defend the president’s interest on all of my platforms.

One thing I promised myself is that with this act, I am not going to do anything that would be detrimental to his image and person. By so doing, there are so many things I don’t do and there are so many occasions I have had to turn down.

What are the things you don’t do?

There are some weddings that I do not go to and if I must, I ask so many questions based on their security, the people organising the wedding and what to expect at the wedding. I consider these things before I would attend any wedding. I don’t go for social gathering and you would hardly see me in eateries. Sometimes I have to disguise myself by using fez caps and glasses. You would hardly see me in clubs; some clubs in Abuja have invited me but I rejected the offer indirectly.

You do all these because you believe if your reputation is tainted, it would affect the president’s public image?

Of course; I am being careful because I am fully aware that there are people watching me and waiting for me to do something wrong so that they can link it to the president. They would say things like ‘the person mimicking the president was caught doing so and so’. It would become news. I know that one cannot be perfect but I am trying my best to keep away from certain things.

Are you an identical twin?

Yes I am an identical twin but my brother is a bit fatter than I am now. Before, we had the same body structure but when I started mimicking Buhari, I had to begin to diet just to remain thin. This is because there is no way you would say that you look like the president and you would be a fat person. The president does not have pot belly or big cheeks. I had to start dieting and I remember there was a time I had to eat once in a day, jog and exercise regularly. I had to shed some weight. The only thing is that the president is taller than I am.

It seems your dress sense is also tailored to resemble that of the president?

That is why I had to diet and watch what I eat because I cannot wear that kind of clothe with a pot belly. I had to diet so that I can really look the part that I am playing. Whenever I wear my costume, people always say that I must be related to the president. Some pull my legs by telling me to go and ask my mother. Those are some of the things I had to sacrifice for my brand.

How has your twin brother been coping with your new found fame?

My brother is not into entertainment, he is a business man. Some people see him and think I am the one but I have told him what to do whenever that happens. Sometimes he gets embarrassed because he could be in a mall and someone would run to him excited but the way he would look at them, they would feel bad or think I am proud, not knowing I am not the one. He would not talk to them, so I had to orientate him that when such things happen, he should politely tell them that they have mistaken him for his twin brother.

Most of the videos you post online go viral, how do you feel when that happens?

It makes me know that what I am doing is acceptable and I feel fulfilled. A week ago, I posted a video about the health of the president and it has had over a million views on my platforms. People also share it with their friends. I sent the video to about 20 of my family friends on WhatsApp and about 15 of them replied me that they already had the video. I work with a television and radio station and when my colleague saw me, he said he saved the video six times on his phone because people kept sending it to him unknown to them that he has the brand in his office. Each time I see things like that, I am really happy. I showed a friend my video and he jokingly told me that he was embarrassed when he saw it because it was sent to him from a friend who stays in China but he did not get the video in Nigeria. To him, that was an embarrassment. I receive calls from all over the world and a lot of Nigerians in the diaspora are telling me that I should come over because they cannot wait to have me.

How do you plan on leveraging your internet fame to build your brand?

Building a brand via social media means that you have to be consistent. You have to keep feeding the people daily with your creativity. Continuity is very important in social media. You get a lot of likes, appreciation and abuses sometimes. I was told to give someone my social media accounts to manage but I refused, I said that for now, I will manage it myself. I went for training on how to respond to fans on social media. I get messages every day on social media and some would get you very angry. They could be insulting.

What are some of the negative comments you get online?

Most of the criticisms are from those that do not like the president. It is beginning to show that the president’s enemies are becoming my enemies. As long as I am in character, his enemies become my enemies. They insult me saying, ‘can you imagine this idiot cannot speak good English’. I remember a video that I did on Gov. Fayose, someone said ‘look at how water is dripping from his mouth. Nigeria is in trouble.’ Some don’t even bother to hear the message before they begin to rain abuses on me.

I use the stage name Senator Tagwaye, and some people think that I am a real senator and some Igbo people would comment, ‘Nigeria is really in trouble. So this man is a senator. We are finished in this country.’ On the flip side, I also see some lovely comments like people saying I am very talented and I should keep it up. Such comments make me feel like doing more. There are some comments that I read which are so motivating that in the next two hours, I would release another video. I don’t only mimic the way the president talks, I also mimic the way he walks, his countenance and how he responds to people. Anywhere I go, they treat me like I am the president. I get standing ovation from prominent and rich people. After my performance, I get the privilege of sitting with prominent people on the same table. It is really an amazing feeling.

After Buhari’s tenure, what is next for you?

Until then, I cannot say anything about that. I want to assure you that if I wish to mimic anybody, be it a physically challenged or visually impaired person, I would mimic the person. Initially when I started out, some people said I should bear the stage name, President Buhari, but I told them that the name was too serious and it would not be good for business. They should be able to say that at a point in time, my brand mimicked certain person, that’s what my brand is all about.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
