Ishaku, Ortom: Govs wade into Taraba, Benue border crisis

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Ishaku, Ortom: Govs wade into Taraba, Benue border crisis

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba and his Benue counterpart, Dr. Samuel Ortom, on Saturday set aside the National Boundary Commission’s decision to swap two communities.

The commission recently ceded Moon community of Kwande Local Government in Benue, to Taraba, and also ceded Chachangi in Takum Local Government of Taraba, to Benue, a development that sparked violent crisis.

Worried by the effect of the commission’s decision, the governors decided to return to the status quo, before the commission’s intervention.

“We are taking this decision to promote peace and security,” the governors announced, after at a joint security council meeting at the border town of Kashimbila.

The duo had toured some border communities affected by crisis that hit both states, before the security meeting.

They said they had to respect the sensibilities of the indigenes as a way of restoring peace, and jointly promised to assist herdsmen to build ranches, since current realities had made open grazing rather difficult.

Ortom, who read the decision, promised that the lingering boundary crisis would soon be over “given the commitment of the two parts”.

We will raise technical teams to work out the details that will be communicated to the boundary commission for necessary action.

“We also want to appeal to indigenes, who may be affected by the standard demarcation exercise of the commission, to accept their new statuses.

“We have resolved that after the standard boundary demarcation , if you are a Tiv man and you fall in Taraba, you become an indigene of Taraba, and if you are Jukun and you fall in Benue, you are indigene of the state,” he said.

Ortom assured the Moon people, displaced by incessant crisis, that government would ensure their quick return to their ancestral homes, adding that social amenities would be provided for them.

Gov. Ishaku, who affirmed the decision, expressed optimism that the governors’ intervention would resolve the boundary disputes and end the violence.

With the two governors sharing several things in common including faith in God, a solution will soon be found for the crisis,” he said.

Ishaku said that the two governors had also resolved to tour the northern border around Wukari and Akwana where they would meet all stakeholders toward ending the skirmishes there.

The governor promised full support to ranching, noting that it remained the best and permanent solution to the incessant farmers and herders’ clashes.

He said that he was working with agriculture minister Audu Ogbeh, to establish a grass farm on the Mambilla Plateau of Taraba.

We hope to sell the grasses to cattle rearers to feed their cows in ranches,” he explained. 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 54 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 26 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 14 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 23 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:33:00 Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN

Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN

- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer

0 Videos 21/01/2017 07:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 10/01/2017 12:22:00 Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment

Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment

 Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure.   A video made by the White House features

0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:28:00 Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)

Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)

A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state

0 Videos 31/01/2017 08:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 22:09:00 Vladmir Putin: Russia President heads to Hungary for Orban meet

Vladmir Putin: Russia President heads to Hungary for Orban meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Thursday, as the Kremlin looks to widen cracks in

0 News 01/02/2017 16:39:00 Graham Taylor: Elton John leads tributes at funeral of former England football manager

Graham Taylor: Elton John leads tributes at funeral of former England football manager

Music star Elton John said Graham Taylor was the "most honest and open man I'd ever met" as tributes were paid to the former England

0 News 30/01/2017 01:45:00 US judgment: We’ll push for Kashamu’s arrest, says NDLEA

US judgment: We’ll push for Kashamu’s arrest, says NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it will push for the arrest of Senator Buruji Kashamu as the agency says it has been

0 News 03/02/2017 14:25:00 Adidas charges athletes on creativity

Adidas charges athletes on creativity

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and Fitness Influencer Hannah Bronfman Prove Creativity is the Difference Maker in the New Film Series Portland, Ore.,

0 News 04/02/2017 08:17:00 23 teachers sack for sexually abusing, impregnating pupils

23 teachers sack for sexually abusing, impregnating pupils

Zambia News and Information Service on Saturday said no fewer than 23 teachers were dismissed in Zambia for sexually abusing and impregnating pupils in 2016. The

0 News 01/02/2017 09:42:00 8 SHAMEFUL reasons Nigeria did make the list of the African countries to eradicate malaria by 2020

8 SHAMEFUL reasons Nigeria did make the list of the African countries to eradicate malaria by 2020

Lack of resources has been the biggest challenge for controlling malaria in Nigeria. Recently, the Africa Union (AU) has honoured eight countries, during its 28th Summit

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:15:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:14:00 Billionaires Children 2

Billionaires Children 2

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:37:00 African Beauty

African Beauty

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie