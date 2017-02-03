African Nations Championship: Home-based Super Eagles to face either Togo or Benin

The draw for the qualifiers for the 2018 edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) billed for Kenya has been made, pitching Nigeria against either Togo or Republic of Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw took place on Friday in Libreville, Gabon.

Nigeria is in the competition’s West B Zone, and has drawn bye into the second and final round.

The first round will see Togo and Benin slug it out in the round’s lone pairing, with their two matches scheduled for July 16 and July 23.

The second round will see the winner of the Togo/Benin pairing take on Nigeria, with Nigeria hosting the second leg between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

The first leg is slated for between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

Niger and Cote D’Ivoire as well as Ghana and Burkina Faso will slug it out for the zone’s other two tickets, while the other zones will produce the remaining 12 qualifiers.

North Zone will produce two, West A will produce two also, while three will come from Central, two from Central East and three from Southern Zone.

NAN reports that the tournament is for players who feature for their countries in their respective domestic league competitions.