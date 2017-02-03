African Nations Championship: Home-based Super Eagles to face either Togo or Benin

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

News

African Nations Championship: Home-based Super Eagles to face either Togo or Benin

The draw for the qualifiers for the 2018 edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) billed for Kenya has been made, pitching Nigeria against either Togo or Republic of Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw took place on Friday in Libreville, Gabon.

Nigeria is in the competition’s West B Zone, and has drawn bye into the second and final round.

The first round will see Togo and Benin slug it out in the round’s lone pairing, with their two matches scheduled for July 16 and July 23.

The second round will see the winner of the Togo/Benin pairing take on Nigeria, with Nigeria hosting the second leg between Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

The first leg is slated for between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

Niger and Cote D’Ivoire as well as Ghana and Burkina Faso will slug it out for the zone’s other two tickets, while the other zones will produce the remaining 12 qualifiers.

North Zone will produce two, West A will produce two also, while three will come from Central, two from Central East and three from Southern Zone.

NAN reports that the tournament is for players who feature for their countries in their respective domestic league competitions.

