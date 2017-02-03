IN Kaduna: Govt relaxes curfew in Zangon-Kataf

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.
The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement in Kaduna, that the curfew would now take effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.
Aruwan said the decision was taken by the Kaduna State Security Council after reviewing the situation in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.
He called on residents of the area to uphold peace to ensure a return to normalcy.
He also called on them to firmly resist those who might wish to sabotage the gains being made in restoring normalcy in the area.
The government imposed a 24-hour curfew on three Local Government Areas in the southern parts of the state on Dec. 22, 2016 following outbreak of clashes between various communities in the area which led to loss of lives and property.
Although the curfew was relaxed later, a fresh one was imposed in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area on Jan. 18 following another round of clashes in the area.
