World Cancer Day: Kwara first lady marks celebration with sensitisation walk

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

World Cancer Day: Kwara first lady marks celebration with sensitisation walk

Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, the Kwara  Governor’s wife, on Saturday, marked the 2017 World Cancer Day with sensitization walk across Ilorin metropolis to create awareness about the ailment.

The walk was a collaboration between the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Kwara Ministry of Health.

Ahmed, who is founder of the Life Empowers Anchors Hope (LEAH) foundation, said that the theme of this year’s celebration — “We can, I can” , was to encourage collaborative efforts to increase awareness and spur affirmative action.

She then urged religious, cultural and social organizations to Assist in creating awareness of cancer to their adherents.

She said “early detection is key to successful management of cancer.

“We, therefore, need to continuously sensitize and educate ourselves on the causative factors of cancer, the lifestyle to be adopted, signs and symptoms to look out for and how to manage it.

The governor’s wife explained that data from Ibadan and Abuja cancer registries indicated an increasing number of children who have varying forms of cancer.

She said her foundation launched the LEAH Health Idera Scheme, a health check-up package for individuals and families.

Ahmed explained that the scheme was affordable “and offers a structured payment policy designed to ease the financial burden on persons who desire to undergo medical check up but cannot readily afford it.” 

