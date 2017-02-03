“Skinny Girl In Transit 3”: Watch season finale as Nathan and Mide attempt to win Tiwa's affections

At long last, the wait for the season finale of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit," is finally over.
In the final episode of season 3, Tiwa is back to being the head of programs at the radio station.
Meanwhile, Nathan and Mide face off musically to win Tiwa's affections.
ALSO READ: PULSE REVIEW OF "SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT"
Ndani TV explained the delay in the release of the episode, writing, “We sincerely apologize for the long delay guys! It was due to technical difficulties that were unfortunately beyond our control.”
We wonder who would finally gain Tiwa's affections for good.
The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.
"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.
Related Articles
Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS
Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him
Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'
FG explains role of task force on food prices
The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant
Most Watched VideosView all posts
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)
A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
Residents of Otuoke, Jonathan’s town, cry out over 4-year-old power outage
Residents of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s hometown, Otuoke, are not currently happy as they have been in darkness since 2013. They have now cried out for
Most Read NewsView all posts
Selena Gomez: Music star confirms romance with The Weeknd
Selena Gomes and The Weeknd are now officially a thing! The music star shared a since-deleted video of him during their romantic getaway to Italy. play A
EPL: English FA faces 'no confidence' vote
British lawmakers will next week debate introducing legislation to force England's Football Association to reform its governance structures, a parliamentary committee announced on Friday. It comes
ELIZABETH WARREN RAILS AT TRUMP: 'Wall Street bankers and lobbyists ... may be toasting each other with champagne'
The two orders are expected to roll back post-crisis Wall Street reform ("Dodd-Frank") and an Obama-era rule meant to protect Americans' retirement money, the so-called
10 most iconic cars of all time
The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models
Trump thanks Australian prime minister after he disputes report of contentious phone call
"Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about," Trump tweeted Friday
Trump threatens Iran over missiles
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over its ballistic missile test that violated a UN Security Council resolution. Trump, in his tweets on Thursday, said
Most Watched Movies
Test of Kindness 2
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Jackie Appiah Goes Mad
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Uncomfortable Truth
"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought
Post Your Comment below: >>