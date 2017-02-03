“Skinny Girl In Transit 3”: Watch season finale as Nathan and Mide attempt to win Tiwa's affections

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

"Skinny Girl In Transit 3": Watch season finale as Nathan and Mide attempt to win Tiwa's affections

At long last, the wait for the season finale of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit," is finally over.

In the final episode of season 3, Tiwa is back to being the head of programs at the radio station.

Meanwhile, Nathan and Mide face off musically to win Tiwa's affections.

ALSO READ: PULSE REVIEW OF "SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT"

Ndani TV explained the delay in the release of the episode, writing, “We sincerely apologize for the long delay guys! It was due to technical difficulties that were unfortunately beyond our control.”

We wonder who would finally gain Tiwa's affections for good.

The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola,  Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.

