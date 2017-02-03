In Syria: Anti-IS force launches new phase in Raqa campaign

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

In Syria: Anti-IS force launches new phase in Raqa campaign

US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters announced on Saturday a new phase in their campaign for the Islamic State group's Syrian stronghold of Raqa, but said they needed more weapons to win.

The Syrian Democratic Forces launched their campaign to capture the city last November and have taken some ground further up the Euphrates Valley but are still some distance away.

The SDF "announce the beginning of the third phase to liberate Raqa and its surroundings, which will target the eastern part of the province," spokeswoman Jihan Sheikh Ahmed said.

Speaking in the village of Aaliyah, north of the city, Ahmed said 750 more Arab fighters had joined the SDF after being trained by the US-led coalition.

The coalition has carried out air strikes against IS in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

Washington has dispatched about 500 troops -- including bomb disposal experts, trainers and special operations troops -- to support the SDF's campaign.

In a first, Washington has also provided the SDF with armoured sports utility vehicles since President Donald Trump took office, Pentagon and alliance officials said last week.

"Coalition forces provided our Arab contingent with vehicles, but the numbers are very small and we hope they will increase in the coming days," SDF spokesman Talal Sello said on Saturday.

Local SDF commander Rojda Felat said additional equipment that had been requested was not arriving quickly enough.

"The weapons that we need to liberate Raqa are tanks, Dushkas (heavy machine guns) and armoured vehicles," Felat, 38, told AFP.

"There has been a delay in the arrival of weapons we need, but the support will be increased in the next phases," she said.

Felat could give no timeline for when the SDF would reach the outskirts of Raqa, but said: "In this phase, we will get closer."

Of the roughly 30,000 fighters within the alliance, around two-thirds belong to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a "terrorist" group.

Washington insists it only delivers military aid to the Arab component of the SDF, but the assistance has still angered Ankara.

The SDF offensive is one of three rival operations targeting IS in Syria.

Further west, the jihadists are under attack in the city of Al-Bab, with Turkish-backed rebels on its northern outskirts and Syrian government forces now six kilometres (four miles) to the south.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 53 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 18 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 25 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 13 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 18 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 22 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 30 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 35 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 29/01/2017 16:03:00 New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)

New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)

In the photo, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is seen to have visited the President with other delegates. Recall that since the President departed the country

0 Videos 21/01/2017 07:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 26/01/2017 07:22:00 How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness

How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:39:00 Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:58:00 How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused

0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:03:00 FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 05:32:00 Regina Askia: Actress' bridal dress still fits 16 years after wedding

Regina Askia: Actress' bridal dress still fits 16 years after wedding

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia still looks aboslutely stunning in her wedding dress despite wearing it fir the first time 16 years ago! The actress says

0 News 28/01/2017 09:23:00 Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed

Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu Late night fire Friday night gutted some parts of Biafra Market Onitsha,Sokoto Road close to River Niger, also known as Glorious Market Onitsha,

0 News 29/01/2017 02:38:00 Masaba, Controversial Islamic Preacher, Who Married 86 Wives Is Dead

Masaba, Controversial Islamic Preacher, Who Married 86 Wives Is Dead

Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Masaba, the controversial Islamic preacher and super polygamist, who married 86 wives, is dead.He was aged 93.His Personal Assistant, Alhaji Mutairu Salawudeen

0 News 03/02/2017 11:25:00 5 strategies student bloggers should adopt to reduce the stress

5 strategies student bloggers should adopt to reduce the stress

Editor's note: Michael Ajah, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains five strategies student bloggers should adopt to reduce the stress.Ajah is a Computer Science student of

0 News 03/02/2017 05:37:00 DPR accuses Agip of being responsible for 2418 oil spills

DPR accuses Agip of being responsible for 2418 oil spills

By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – THE Directorate of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday at an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives accused the

0 News 03/02/2017 06:34:00 N8.5bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns army general, Atewe, Akpobolokemi, others

N8.5bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns army general, Atewe, Akpobolokemi, others

Ramon Oladimeji The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday, for the third time, re-arraigned a former Commander of the military Joint Task Force, Operation Pulo

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:44:00 Lazy Men

Lazy Men

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:36:00 Ghetto Gospel

Ghetto Gospel

Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo      

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:16:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:08:00 LADY BIANCA 2

LADY BIANCA 2

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:18:00 Billionaires Children

Billionaires Children

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:09:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way