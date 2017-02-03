President Buhari to Arrive Nigeria Tomorrow, Resume Work on Monday

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country from his vacation in the UK on Sunday.

According to Punch, Buhari will be received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by top government officials tomorrow.

"There are no indications yet that he will not be back on Sunday. If he will not return, he would have communicated to the National Assembly. Since he has not done that, then he is expected back," a Presidential source reportedly said.

He is expected to resume his presidential duties on Monday.