President Buhari to Arrive Nigeria Tomorrow, Resume Work on Monday

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country from his vacation in the UK on Sunday.
According to Punch, Buhari will be received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by top government officials tomorrow.
"There are no indications yet that he will not be back on Sunday. If he will not return, he would have communicated to the National Assembly. Since he has not done that, then he is expected back," a Presidential source reportedly said.
He is expected to resume his presidential duties on Monday.
Related Articles
Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS
Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him
Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'
FG explains role of task force on food prices
The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant
Most Watched VideosView all posts
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church
- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -
Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him
- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the
Presidency threatens prosecute those behind President Buhari’s death rumour
- Presidency has warned that those peddling ‘fake news’ about the president’s health will be prosecuted - Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed accused oppositions and those
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trump tells US to ‘get smart’ after Paris attack
President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States must “get smart” after a machete-wielding man attacked security forces at the Louvre museum in Paris
NBBF seals $12m sponsorship deal
BY JUDE OPARA, ABUJA THE Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) yesterday in Abuja said it has concluded arrangements for the signing of a sponsorship deal worth a
UK deports 83 Nigerians
No fewer than 83 Nigerians are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday (today) following their deportation from the United Kingdom. The PUNCH gathered that
Ambode: Lagos State governor signs Sports Trust Fund, Sports Commission bills into law
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday, February 1 signed two bills into law, the Sports Trust Fund and the Sports Commission bills into law. According
VIDEO: Man United Players, Pogba & Lingard Dance To Wizkid's 'Hush Up The Silence'
[embedded content] Manchester United Players, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba enjoy little downtime as they dance to a Wizkid's song 'Hush Up the silence" search feed search
FG earmarks over N30bn for housing programme for civil servants
By Favour Nnabugwu Abuja—The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has already committed over N30 billion for the execution of affordable houses for civil servants under the
Most Watched Movies
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
Beach Fun
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
My Son Will Never Marry You 3
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Post Your Comment below: >>