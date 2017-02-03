Group calls for understanding of Muslim women wearing hijab

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Group calls for understanding of Muslim women wearing hijab

Hajia Khadijat Showole, the Project Coordinator, Academy Women’s Wing,  has called for more understanding on Muslim women that wear hijab.

Showale told the News Agency of Nigeria that Nigerian Muslim women that are wearing hijab have over the decades been at the forefront of defending this value.

NAN reports that World Hijab Day (WHD) is celebrated annually on February 1.

She said that in spite of their glorious achievements and contributions, Muslim women have continued to face challenges due to their choice to fulfilling their religious obligation.

“In some states in Nigeria, significant populations of Muslim students are compelled to make an unfair choice between religious observance and educational opportunities.

“The states have continued to maintain their state-sanctioned discriminatory policies against the hijab in public schools.

“The Hijab is the covering worn by millions of women all over the world following the revelation in the Holy Quran, which makes men to lower their gaze and guard their modesty.

“And say to the believing women that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty; that they should not display their beauty and adornments except what (must ordinarily) appear thereof in Chapter 24, verses 30-31,” she said.

Showole urged the nation leaders, to use the opportunity of this global event to build bridges of understanding, mutual discovery on why Muslim women choose to wear hijabs.

“Muslim women, like all others, have the right to practice their religion; they also have the right to be treated equally and the right not to be stigmatised or discriminated against.

She urged Nigerians to stand for Muslim women’s right to cover their privacy and stop the discrimination against them in public places.

“The hijab is a perfect quintessential representation of an ideal Muslim woman and it depicts modesty, elegance, knowledge and versatility across several areas.

“Hijab is conducting oneself with dignity at all times, hijab identifies you as a Muslim and people will judge Islam by you, and that is a heavy responsibility.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 54 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 26 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 14 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 23 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 08:30:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him

0 News 04/02/2017 08:49:00 Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money

The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'

0 News 04/02/2017 08:31:00 FG explains role of task force on food prices

FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:58:00 IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:32:00 Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:27:00 Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:24:00 NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:10:00 3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take

0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:26:00 New Shiites group emerge in Borno state

New Shiites group emerge in Borno state

- The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno state has made a new discovery - They discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 15:28:00 'This Is Not Who We Are' - Hilary Clinton Condemns Trump's Muslim Ban

'This Is Not Who We Are' - Hilary Clinton Condemns Trump's Muslim Ban

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has condemned President Trump's executive order banning many refugees and others from predominantly Muslim nations.Clinton

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 29/01/2017 13:48:00 Snake Girl: 16-yr-old teenager with skin disease narrates harrowing experience

Snake Girl: 16-yr-old teenager with skin disease narrates harrowing experience

A 16-year-old girl, Shalini Yadav, who suffers from a skin disease known as Erythroderma has described her sad experiences in the hands of victimizers. Her condition

0 News 02/02/2017 23:32:00 Protesters attack Mimiko’s convoy in Akure

Protesters attack Mimiko’s convoy in Akure

By Dayo Johnson Akure—PROTESTERS  yesterday attacked the convoy of the Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko as the leadership crisis in the House of Assembly deepen.

0 News 01/02/2017 21:42:00 Fayose: Governor blasts FG over alleged plans to hold Dasuki’s trial in secret

Fayose: Governor blasts FG over alleged plans to hold Dasuki’s trial in secret

Governor Ayo Fayose has kicked against the alleged plan to hold the trial of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki in secret. Dasuki has

0 News 04/02/2017 04:35:00 James Ibori is Back in Nigeria

James Ibori is Back in Nigeria

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 12/01/2017 12:09:00 Go Slow 2

Go Slow 2

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:07:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:56:00 Widows War 3

Widows War 3

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and