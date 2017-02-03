Group calls for understanding of Muslim women wearing hijab

Hajia Khadijat Showole, the Project Coordinator, Academy Women’s Wing, has called for more understanding on Muslim women that wear hijab.
Showale told the News Agency of Nigeria that Nigerian Muslim women that are wearing hijab have over the decades been at the forefront of defending this value.
NAN reports that World Hijab Day (WHD) is celebrated annually on February 1.
She said that in spite of their glorious achievements and contributions, Muslim women have continued to face challenges due to their choice to fulfilling their religious obligation.
“In some states in Nigeria, significant populations of Muslim students are compelled to make an unfair choice between religious observance and educational opportunities.
“The states have continued to maintain their state-sanctioned discriminatory policies against the hijab in public schools.
“The Hijab is the covering worn by millions of women all over the world following the revelation in the Holy Quran, which makes men to lower their gaze and guard their modesty.
“And say to the believing women that they should lower their gaze and guard their modesty; that they should not display their beauty and adornments except what (must ordinarily) appear thereof in Chapter 24, verses 30-31,” she said.
Showole urged the nation leaders, to use the opportunity of this global event to build bridges of understanding, mutual discovery on why Muslim women choose to wear hijabs.
“Muslim women, like all others, have the right to practice their religion; they also have the right to be treated equally and the right not to be stigmatised or discriminated against.
She urged Nigerians to stand for Muslim women’s right to cover their privacy and stop the discrimination against them in public places.
“The hijab is a perfect quintessential representation of an ideal Muslim woman and it depicts modesty, elegance, knowledge and versatility across several areas.
“Hijab is conducting oneself with dignity at all times, hijab identifies you as a Muslim and people will judge Islam by you, and that is a heavy responsibility.
