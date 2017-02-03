FG explains role of task force on food prices

The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant to discourage farmers in the country.
Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, told newsmen in Abuja on Saturday that it was aimed at balancing and equalising food prices across the country.
Ogbeh, who was reacting to some media reports that the idea was anti-farmers, said it was rather intended to ease the transportation of agricultural goods from one place to another, given that high cost of transportation is a major cause of price increases.
“There is no attempt by the government to regulate prices because it cannot work.
“What government is worried about is the high cost of transporting commodities in some parts of the country and the lack of availability in some parts while there are surplus in some other parts.”
He said the federal government was exploring the possibility of creating centres to enhance movement of the items from areas of production to other areas where they are needed as a way of drastically reducing their eventual prices.
“Where there is a surplus of yams, the trains will move them down to other parts,’’ the minister said.
Ogbeh, also a member of the committee, expressed concern over some illegal checkpoints and revenue collectors along transportation routes for food items, saying this also had its impact on the price of food items.
According to him, the illegal payments made by transporters and producers add to the prices of the produce, and are the major causes of the high cost of the items.
He expressed concern over the dilapidating nature of roads across the country, which, in the absence of rail, had become the major source of moving items, which was worsened by the operation of many illegal checkpoints.
“It will take a trailer a week to move from Yola to Lagos because these illegal citizens close the road and say they are collecting revenue. It is an illegal activity.
“We have written to state governors, we have told police.
“This means that the government will give these framers some certain level of support but it is definitely not an attempt to regulate prices. We cannot and if we try to do that, then we will discourage the producers,’’ Ogbeh said.
He assured farmers and producers that the committee was currently working assiduously to achieve its mandate in their interest and that of Nigerians.
NAN
Related Articles
Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS
Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him
Trump has signed an order that could roll back a rule intended to protect Main Street's retirement money
The so-called fiduciary rule, which is slated to go into effect in April and will likely now be delayed, requires advisers to put their clients'
FG explains role of task force on food prices
The Federal Government has said that the inter-ministerial task force set up to address causes for the continuous increase in food prices was not meant
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has
Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death
- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent
Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes
- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport
Most Read NewsView all posts
Wellness Tips: 5 health reasons to reduce sugar intake
People usually end up eating much more sugar than they need causing major health issues. There's is no disputing that the body needs sugar but most
Miss France Iris Mittenaere Crowned Miss Universe 2017 (WATCH)
[embedded content] Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar were the top three contestants at the Miss Universe 2017.
Buhari lied to us about Boko Haram, Nigerians react to fresh Maiduguri bombing
Nigerian Army fighting Boko Haram insurgents in Borno Some Nigerians have taken to Facebook to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent Boko Haram attack in
Eko Art Expo: Akinwunmi Ambode, Lai Mohammed, others attend Rasheed Gbadamosi exhibition opening ceremony
As part of the Lagos State Government’s vision and support for the arts, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode officially opened the first edition of the Rasheed Gbadamosi
Skye Bank leads in three Web Jurist performance categories
SKYE Bank’s website www.skyebankng.com has been recognised as one of the most improved bank websites as announced by foremost web ranking Agency, Web Jurist, powered
Looking for Funding? Here Are 7 Financing Programs for Nigerian Entrepreneurs
For many entrepreneurs around the world, access to financing is a major concern. In “Listening and Learning for Success – What Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs Need,”
Most Watched Movies
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Agony Of My Wife
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she
African Magic
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
My Secret Boyfriends 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Wife Or Sex Mate
She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Post Your Comment below: >>