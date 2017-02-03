Ibori: Ex-Gov reportedly arrested by DSS

Barely 10 hours after ex-Governor of Delta State, James Ibori returned to Nigeria, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly picked him up.
According to a report by TheCabe, the former was only invited by the DSS and not arrested as perceived
An official that spoke to TheCable reportedly said: “It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival.”
“He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and drove him down for the meeting.”
Ibori touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday, February 4, 2016 and was scheduled to travel to his hometown in Oghara, Delta State.
The visit was reportedly cut short by the chat at the office of the DSS which is expected t take some time.
He was convicted of fraud in 2012 and handed a 13-year jail term, which he finished serving last December.
