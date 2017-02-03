Seme Customs Command generates N594.1m in January

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Seme Customs Command generates N594.1m in January

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N594.1 million in January 2017.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Selechang Taupyen, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

The revenue recorded in January was lower than N655.3 million generated in the corresponding period of 2016, a development attributed to high exchange rate.

According to the statement, the Command made 43 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N92.3 million.

“The source of the revenue generated is dominated by imported general goods and Baggage Assessment using the Passengers Baggage Entry System (PBES) platform,”the statement said.

Commenting on the revenue figure, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Victor Dimka, said the amount realised was commendable.

He said no revenue was lost by the Federal Government’s in spite of the ban on importation of new and fairly used vehicles through the border.

“This is because the revenue that is supposed to be collected through the land border is still collected at the seaports without leakages,’’ Dimka stated.

The controller further said that “every officer must ensure total compliance with the policy for it to succeed’’.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the success of the policy was intelligence-driven with a robust relationship between the border commands and the host communities.

Dimka urged officers and men of the command to work assiduously as never before to give their best to the service in a challenging time like now.

The controller said that as the busiest land border command strategically located along the corridor that linked other West African countries, the command could not afford to fail.

According to him, much is expected from the border command.

He assured that the command would continue to perform its statutory functions of revenue generation, facilitation of legitimate trade, combating of smuggling activities across the nation’s frontier and securing the nation’s territorial integrity, among others.

Dimka said the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Command was already frustrating the attempt of smugglers, who tried the might of the government in smuggling fairly-used vehicles through the land borders.

In another development, the controller, in his welcome address (during the visit of the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Zone ‘A’ Assistant Comptroller-General Monday Abueh, to Seme Area Command), lamented the absence of facilities (Baggage hall, Parking space, Examination bay, Functional Scanners e.t.c) .

He said this led to operational setbacks; making the border command ill-equipped to operate in line with the global best practices as obtainable in other developed countries.

The controller took the visiting ACG for an on-the-spot assessment of the Baggage Unit, Ecowas Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and Export Seat, all located in Benin Republic and the Government Warehouse of the Command at the Nigerian site.

The Command also observed the International Customs Day (ICD) celebration on Jan. 26.

Events that commemorated the ICD celebration commenced with a parade; a lecture presentation on the theme: ”Data Analysis for Effective Border Management’’, and a novelty football match between the NCS, Seme Command and the Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme,’’

