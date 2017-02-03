Make provisions for Toilet or face prosecution-Abuja community

Kpaduma community of Asokoro Extension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wants the government to prosecute owners of houses without toilets to reduce open defecation. The community also solicits the enforcement of rules that will ensure that every house has toilets.
Some of the community members made this appeal while speaking to journalists on Saturday during the community’s monthly sanitation exercise in the area. Mrs Asabe Philemon, a member of the community, said: “It is worrisome that some landlords in this area would just build houses without constructing toilets.’’
Toilet System
Mr Friday Gyang, another resident of the community, called on the government to enforce laws that would ensure each property owner to make provision for toilets before the tenants moved to the houses. “It is so sad that this is happening within the capital, not outskirts. Even houses in the villages have toilet talk more of the city,’’ he said.
Gyang said even though there was no fixed day for monthly sanitation by the government, the community members usually embarked on environmental sanitation exercise. Also, Mr Innocent Okechukwu, said the exercise provided a platform for the community members to maintain and repair the roads to prevent erosion during rainy season. Similarly, Malam Danjuma Isa, a resident, appealed to the government to provide basic facilities such as roads, water and electricity supply in the area.
