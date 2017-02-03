Make provisions for Toilet or face prosecution-Abuja community

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Make provisions for Toilet or face prosecution-Abuja community

Kpaduma community of Asokoro Extension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wants the government to prosecute owners of houses without toilets to reduce open defecation. The community also solicits the enforcement of rules that will ensure that every house has toilets.

Some of the community members made this appeal while speaking to journalists on Saturday during the community’s monthly sanitation exercise in the area. Mrs Asabe Philemon, a member of the community, said: “It is worrisome that some landlords in this area would just build houses without constructing toilets.’’

Toilet System

Mr Friday Gyang, another resident of the community, called on the government to enforce laws that would ensure each property owner to make provision for toilets before the tenants moved to the houses. “It is so sad that this is happening within the capital, not outskirts. Even houses in the villages have toilet talk more of the city,’’ he said.

Gyang said even though there was no fixed day for monthly sanitation by the government, the community members usually embarked on environmental sanitation exercise. Also, Mr Innocent Okechukwu, said the exercise provided a platform for the community members to maintain and repair the roads to prevent erosion during rainy season. Similarly, Malam Danjuma Isa, a resident, appealed to the government to provide basic facilities such as roads, water and electricity supply in the area.

