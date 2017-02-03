Breaking: Ibori arrives Benin Airport on his way to Oghara

FORMER Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, arrived Benin Airport in Edo State, at 2.30 pm on private plane and left immediately for Oghara, his country home in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.
File: James Ibori
Politicians, top government functionaries, friends and associates of the former governor of Delta State were waiting for his return to Delta State at the Osubi Airport, Osubi, near Warri and his country home at Oghara, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state but he landed in Benin instead.
The crowd waiting for him at Osubi Airport, Warri, started moving to Oghara as soon as they got information that he landed in Benin City.
Details soon
