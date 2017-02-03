Politicians take over Oghara, Osubi Airport over Ibori

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuiare, Perez Brisibe and Paul Olayemi
WARRI-POLITIICIANS, top government functionaries, friends and associates of the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, waiting for his return to Delta State, have besieged the Osubi Airport, Osubi, near Warri and his country home at Oghara, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.
Among them was his long-time political soul mate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, who visited him in London soon after his release, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Festus Agas, Hon Alphonsus Ojo, Chief Sheriff Oberovwori, Chief Pius Ovbije, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, managing director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Williams Makinde, Chief Lovette Idisi, Mr. Austin Ayemidejor and Mrs. Philomena Oyarone.
Despite the short notice about his arrival, the terminal 2 VIP room and arrival lounge of the Osubi Airport are overfilled and security personnel at the airport are finding it difficult to control the crowd.
A taxi driver at Oghara, Ejiro Onakpome, said: “We heard that he is already in Nigeria, we are anxiously waiting for his return to Oghara. We are also being careful in celebrating his anticipated return today, as it might just be another rumour like it was in December, last year.”
But, an elderly woman, whom has already positioned herself at a vantage position in Ibori’s country home, said: “If we do not see Ibori, our hero today with our eyes, Oghara will not sleep, our illustrious son is finally returning home.”
Meanwhile, commercial activities are currently at a slow pace in the community, as the people seem ready to lock up their stalls once the former governor arrives. Commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, were carrying out several acrobatic displays awaiting his arrival.
Live musical bands were seen performing at strategic locations, while bill boards, one of which bore the inscription: “Welcome Home”, have been erected along the road leading to his country home.
Related Articles
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan
France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors
In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor
The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December
- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trump, like Putin threat to EU, says EU boss Tusk
European Council President Donald Tusk says Donald Trump like Russia’s Putin, China and radical Islam now poses a threat to the European Union. The conservative former
Spice and drama at Edo Governorship Tribunal
By GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE The campaign ahead of the Edo State governorship election in 2015 was laced with much drama and intrigues climaxing with the last minute
House of Reps pushes for increase in fuel price (See new charge)
The price of petrol may increase from its current price of N145 per litre to 150 per litre if the current National Roads Fund bill
Boko Haram: Questions arise about terrorist group's 'defeat' after spate of attacks
Nigeria's government and military have maintained the narrative for more than a year: Boko Haram, whose bloody insurgency has devastated the country's northeast, is a
Bundesliga: Leipzig flu victim Werner set to miss Dortmund clash
Second-placed RB Leipzig are set to be without top-scorer Timo Werner for Saturday's key Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund after the striker was struck down
Just Married: 3 difficulties couples face during the first year of marriage
Once the wedding reception ends and the giddy feeling of the ceremony wears of, then the marriage truly begins. The vows taken during the wedding ceremony
Most Watched Movies
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Crazy Sex Passion 2
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Doro Queens
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Dragon In The Church
Starring: Yul Edochie, Joyce Kalu
Post Your Comment below: >>