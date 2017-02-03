Photos: Deltans waiting for Ibori at Osubi airport

SOME indigenes of Oghara, hometown of former Governor James Ibori, who is on his way to Oghara in Delta State after his arrived Nigeria Sturday morning with a British Airways flight through Abuja to the shock of aides and associates, waiting for his arrival the Osubi airport in Delta.
Related Articles
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan
France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors
In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor
The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known
Most Watched VideosView all posts
What are Nigerian air force ranks?
What are Nigerian air force ranks? Do you want to serve in the military ranks? What do you know about military service in Nigeria? One of
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle
MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
Most Read NewsView all posts
Adidas charges athletes on creativity
Supermodel Karlie Kloss, WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and Fitness Influencer Hannah Bronfman Prove Creativity is the Difference Maker in the New Film Series Portland, Ore.,
‘Wife of Brazil’s Lula is brain dead’
The wife of Brazil’s embattled former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was declared brain dead on Thursday, doctors in Sao Paulo said. “An absence of
Chelsea: What Conte Said About Diego Costa's Penalty Against Liverpool
Chelsea's top scorer Diego Costa lost a penalty against Liverpool in a crucial premier league clash.Both sides had a goal each and Liverpool had all
Wike desperate to stop rerun probe, IG tells court
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit by Governor Nyesom Wike,
Vampire was not treated like king – Prisons Spokesperson
By Charles Kumolu THE Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prisons Service, NPS, Mr. Francis Enabore has said that the kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chibuzor Henry, alias Vampire,
FG, states shares N426 billion in December (See some states allocations)
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has said the sum of N426.88bn was disbursed to the three tiers of government in December 2016. President Muhammadu Buhari The
Most Watched Movies
Death In The Pot
JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come
African Magic 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Jackie Appiah Goes Mad
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>