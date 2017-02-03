23 teachers dismissed in Zambia for sexually abusing, impregnating pupils

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

23 teachers dismissed in Zambia for sexually abusing, impregnating pupils

Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) on Saturday said no fewer than 23 teachers were dismissed in Zambia for sexually abusing and impregnating pupils in 2016.

The Teaching Service Commission in Zambia said that the teachers were dismissed for having sex with the pupils and impregnating others from January to December 2016.

The commission is a quasi-government agency that oversees all matters related to terms and conditions of teacher services.

Jennifer Chiwala, the commission chairperson, however, said that two provinces, Lusaka and Luapula, did not record any case of sexual abuse of pupils.

“As of January to December 2016, a total of 23 teachers were dismissed out of which 13 were dismissed for having carnal knowledge of pupils, while the other 10 were dismissed for impregnating pupils,’’ she said.

According to her, investigations have been launched concerning the sexual abuse of pupils by teachers and that a comprehensive report will be issued after the investigations.

“In January, some pupils at a girls’ school in northern Zambia complained of sexual abuse by teachers, a move that caused anger, forcing the government to launch investigations.

“So far, some teachers have been suspended at the school after they were implicated of perpetrating the trend by the pupils during investigations.

