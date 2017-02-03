How Tony Elumelu inspired me, my career – Stanley Uzochukwu

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

How Tony Elumelu inspired me, my career – Stanley Uzochukwu

Chairman of Stanel Group, Stanley Uzochukwu, over the week honoured his mentor, Tony Elumelu in a courtesy visit with a team of his staff in appreciation of his mentorship.

The Chairman, United Bank of African (UBA), Transcorp, Heirs Holdings, Anthony Elumelu was said to have inspired Stanley through his inspirational words when the duo met for the first time at a Maritime Security Retreat held at the Aso Villa, Abuja in 2012.

Tony Elumelu and Stanley Uzochukwu

The meeting also had in attendance the former president Goodluck Jonathan and the former finance and coordinating minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Stanley was just 28 and the youngest entrepreneurial mind in the meeting.

The history making event which took place at the Heirs Holdings’ head office, Ikoyi, Lagos was spiced up with a colorful presentation of achievements by the chairman, Stanel Group who wishes to show appreciation to Elumelu and also to acknowledge his mentorship.

In his presentation, the chairman, Stanel Group and popular philanthropist, Stanley Uzochukwu, noted that those inspirational words that triggered his vision were “believe in yourself…,” “only entrepreneurship can create opportunities where non seemingly exist” among others.

“Those words sunk into my head and motivated me to press further into investing in the oil and gas sector,” Stanley said.

Uzochukwu also disclosed that “Stanel Group is one of the fastest growing companies in the oil and gas industry as a result of those inspirational words.

“Since inception in 2011, Stanel Group has expanded and diversified into rendering other basic services within the sector.

“Stanel Oil is not only rendering services but now also offering its products ranging from high standard and customised gas cylinders in different sizes affordable even to the poor, Stanel Engine Oil and Stanel tires that can now compete with any standard in the world.”

Congratulating the young billionaire on his impressive achievements and speed of success so far within the space of 6 business years in the highly competitive industry, Elumelu commended him for his burning passion to make a difference in his generation at his early age.

“Stanley, I like your humility. You are humble and I am proud to be your mentor as you have proudly identified with me as my young mentee.

“You started very young and you have gone this far because you are focused, passionate, disciplined and determined.

“My advice for you is that you should remain focused, futuristic, determined and above all keep your discipline and integrity

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 20 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 45 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 40 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 45 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 49 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:39:00 Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 27/01/2017 04:09:00 CIA declassified intelligence revealed how Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru Dikko (photos, video)

CIA declassified intelligence revealed how Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru Dikko (photos, video)

A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declassified intelligence report has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru

0 Videos 23/01/2017 07:50:00 Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor

Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor

- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:21:00 Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court

0 Videos 20/01/2017 02:52:00 Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 10:53:00 Corporate Communications Pitch Competition 2017: CCPC calls for entries

Corporate Communications Pitch Competition 2017: CCPC calls for entries

The Corporate Communications Pitch Competition (CCPC) recognizes and rewards young and bright graduates thus availing them the opportunity of building a career in PR/Corporate Communications through a

0 News 03/02/2017 13:00:00 Over 1,500 APC members defect to PDP in Katsina

Over 1,500 APC members defect to PDP in Katsina

Over 1,500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Radda town, Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, on Friday defected to the Peoples

0 News 01/02/2017 18:45:00 Boogey: 'Matiasma' [Video]

Boogey: 'Matiasma' [Video]

Rapper, Boogey came through in his usual poetic mode in the visuals of his single titled 'Matiasma'. He served up some daily motivational verses embedded with

0 News 01/02/2017 18:10:00 Sexual Abuse: Cobbler arraigned for indecent treatment of child

Sexual Abuse: Cobbler arraigned for indecent treatment of child

Kingsley Philip, a 20-year-old cobbler, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged sexual assault of his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter. The accused

0 News 29/01/2017 10:16:00 Trump: Olympic champion, Mo Farah criticises US President's travel ban

Trump: Olympic champion, Mo Farah criticises US President's travel ban

Britain’s four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah on Sunday criticised U.S. President Donald Trump for imposing an order that leaves him unsure of whether he

0 News 30/01/2017 21:05:00 Indemnity for 330KVA transmission line triggers controversy in A’Ibom communities

Indemnity for 330KVA transmission line triggers controversy in A’Ibom communities

By Chioma Onuegbu UKPUM ETE—THE lingering issue of compensation for the 330KVA Ikot-Ekpene-Ikot Abasi 330 KVA Transmission Line in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:15:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:42:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:43:00 Queen Of The World

Queen Of The World

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:28:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:11:00 Test of Kindness

Test of Kindness

Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion,  Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.