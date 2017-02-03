Kaduna: El-Rufa relaxes Zangon-Kataf curfew

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Kaduna: El-Rufa relaxes Zangon-Kataf curfew

The Governor Nasir-El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government on Saturday relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on  Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement in Kaduna, that the curfew would now take effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Aruwan said the decision was taken by the Kaduna State Security Council after reviewing the situation in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

Gov. Nasir-El-Rufai

He called on residents of the area to uphold peace to ensure a return to normalcy.

He also called on them to firmly resist those who might wish to sabotage the gains being made in restoring normalcy in the area.

The government imposed a 24-hour curfew on three Local Government Areas in the southern parts of the state on Dec. 22, 2016 following outbreak of clashes between various communities in the area which led to loss of lives and property.

Although the curfew was relaxed later, a fresh one was imposed in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area on Jan. 18 following another round of clashes in the area.

