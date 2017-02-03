Navy destroys 40 illegal refineries , impound 2 vessels

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

News

Navy destroys 40 illegal refineries , impound 2 vessels

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PORT HARCOURT – Nigerian Navy has destroyed 40 illegal refineries in its Operation River sweep in the Niger Delta.

Flag Officer, Commanding Eastern Naval Command, FOC,Rear Admiral James Oluwole disclosed this yesterday at the NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, saying that the Operation River Sweep lasted 28 days.

He said swamp buggy was used to mangle the refineries during the operation, adding that it was to ensure the operators did not have facilities to resume the illicit operations.

The FOC, Rear Admiral Oluwole said two vessels loaded with 5,240,000 illegal diesel (AGO) were also arrested , adding that four speed boats used by the oil thieves were destroyed.

“In the last 28 days the participating units arrested 3 vessels engaged in various maritime crimes. Also 40 illegal refineries , 60 large wooden boats each with capacity for 5,240,000 litres of illegal refined AGO and 4 speed boats were destroyed”, he said.

Continuing, Rear Admiral Oluwole estimated the total value of the illegal crude and other facilities at the refineries destroyed at 3 billion naira.

He said the River sweep operation also rid the waterways of sea pirates and other criminal elements, adding that the operation had taken off in the Central Naval Command and would extend to the Western Naval command.

Rear Admiral Oluwole said during the operation River sweep in states under his command five suspected oil thieves were arrested, noting that they would be handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.

“The resultant effect is the drastic reduction in cases of sea robbery, pipeline vandalism and operations of illegal oil refineries. Illegal bunkering activities have also been reduced to the lowest minimum within the area of operation “, he said.

Rear Admiral Oluwole said a naval helicopter, NNS Ologbo, NNS Burutu, speed boats were among hardware used for the operation.

