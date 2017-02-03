James Ibori Leaves DSS Custody After Meeting DSS DG Lawal Daura

Ex Delta state governor, James Ibori, has left the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.
He had been picked up from the airport on his arrival in Nigeria for a "debriefing." He was released after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the director-general.
Ibori is eagerly being awaited in Oghara, his home town in Delta state, by his relations and supporters.
