Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Eden Hazard Scores Fantastic Messi-esque Goal

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Eden Hazard Scores Fantastic Messi-esque Goal

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard on Sunday mesmerized Stamford Bridge when he beat 5 Arsenal defenders on his way to the second goal of the match.

Alonso had put the host in front in the first half via a controversial header, injuring Bellerin in the process. Many Arsenal fans would feel cheated.

Arsenal controlled most of the remainder of the first half, with Mesut Ozil losing a glorious chance by deciding to switch to his favorite left foot before shooting.

Eden Hazard scored the goal less than ten minutes into the second half. He got the ball at the right side of the middle of the field, outmuscled Coequelin and took on Arsenal's centrebacks before slotting home.

Substitute Fabregas sealed three points when Cech mistakenly gifted him the ball, the Spanish international wasted no time and lobbed the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal pulled one back via substitute Giroud via a header but couldn't score more, despite creating several goal scoring chances.

