Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Eden Hazard Scores Fantastic Messi-esque Goal

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard on Sunday mesmerized Stamford Bridge when he beat 5 Arsenal defenders on his way to the second goal of the match.

Alonso had put the host in front in the first half via a controversial header, injuring Bellerin in the process. Many Arsenal fans would feel cheated.

Arsenal controlled most of the remainder of the first half, with Mesut Ozil losing a glorious chance by deciding to switch to his favorite left foot before shooting.

Eden Hazard scored the goal less than ten minutes into the second half. He got the ball at the right side of the middle of the field, outmuscled Coequelin and took on Arsenal's centrebacks before slotting home.

Substitute Fabregas sealed three points when Cech mistakenly gifted him the ball, the Spanish international wasted no time and lobbed the ball into the back of the net.

Arsenal pulled one back via substitute Giroud via a header but couldn't score more, despite creating several goal scoring chances.