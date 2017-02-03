Breaking: Ex-governor James Ibori arrives Benin airport

The former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori arrived Benin Airport in Edo state, at 2.30 pm on private plane.

According to Vanguard, he left immediately for Oghara, his country home in Ethiope East local government area of the state.

Politicians, friends and associates of Ibori were eagerly waiting for his return to Delta state at the Osubi Airport, Osubi, near Warri but he landed in Benin instead.

However the crowd waiting for him at Osubi Airport, Warri, has started moving to Oghara as soon as they got information that he landed in Benin City.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App

Ibori arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, after serving a 13 year jail term slammed on him by a court in the United Kingdom.

He was however, whisked away by DSS operatives on arriving Nigeria on Saturday. Sources say he is being question over criminal activities he might have committed during his tenure as the governor of Delta state.

Ibori was released later after a meeting with the with the director-general, Lawal Daura.

Meanwhile, the British government this morning, February 4, issued a statement stating that it would continue the legal process to confiscate the proceeds of the former governor’s loot, which would then be returned to Nigeria.