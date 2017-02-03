Breaking: Ex-governor James Ibori arrives Benin airport

The former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori arrived Benin Airport in Edo state, at 2.30 pm on private plane.
According to Vanguard, he left immediately for Oghara, his country home in Ethiope East local government area of the state.
Politicians, friends and associates of Ibori were eagerly waiting for his return to Delta state at the Osubi Airport, Osubi, near Warri but he landed in Benin instead.
However the crowd waiting for him at Osubi Airport, Warri, has started moving to Oghara as soon as they got information that he landed in Benin City.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App
Ibori arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, after serving a 13 year jail term slammed on him by a court in the United Kingdom.
He was however, whisked away by DSS operatives on arriving Nigeria on Saturday. Sources say he is being question over criminal activities he might have committed during his tenure as the governor of Delta state.
Ibori was released later after a meeting with the with the director-general, Lawal Daura.
Meanwhile, the British government this morning, February 4, issued a statement stating that it would continue the legal process to confiscate the proceeds of the former governor’s loot, which would then be returned to Nigeria.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan
France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors
In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor
The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank
- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South
Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today
- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before
Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him
- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family
- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Most Read NewsView all posts
Social media has made ‘people to use their fingertips to think instead of their minds’
Social media have led to “strange practices” such as the use of “fingertips instead of minds” to think, a Saudi religious leader said Friday in
661 rifles: Customs move ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja
Samson Folarin The two customs officers arrested in connection with the 661 pump-action rifles uncovered in a container at the Apapa Mile 2 area of Lagos
Boko Haram destroyed 900 churches - CAN
- The youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria says that over 900 churches have been destroyed by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents since
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Jonathan, Wike blocked Rivers from taking possession of helicopters – Amaechi
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja A former Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Nyesom Wike for the inability of
Photo Of The Day: Ufuoma McDermott and her cute daughter
Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott shared this adorable photo of herself and daughter. She shared the cute shot on Instagram on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. "#Sweetness all the
Most Watched Movies
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>