God sent Buhari to us at a time like this, pray for his speedy recovery - APGA national chairman

Rather than wish President Muhammadu Buhari dead, Nigerians have been asked to pray for his speedy recovery from whatever ailment he may be suffering from.
This suggestion was made by Chief Victor Oye, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), during a chit-chat with journalists in Anambra state.
The Guardian quoted Oye to have said that God sent Buhari to Nigeria at a time like this, to build the nation and so far, the president has done his best, hence the need to pray for him to come and continue with the good works.
Speaking also on the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the APGA stalwart boldly assured that his party would produce the next governor in Anambra.
While drumming support for the incumbent, Willie Obiano, Oye insisted that no other party can handle Anambra state better than APGA and vowed to keep working with stakeholders and party members to ensure their dreams come true.
In a related development, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state has called on Nigerians to appreciate the coming of President Buhari into their lives.
According to the governor, Nigeria would have been a worse place to live in had President Buhari not emerge winner of the 2015 presidential election in the country.
The Nation reports that Governor Ajimobi made this statement on Friday, February 3, at the 2017 Annual General Conference of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Nigeria where he was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo.
