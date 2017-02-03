God sent Buhari to us at a time like this, pray for his speedy recovery - APGA national chairman

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

God sent Buhari to us at a time like this, pray for his speedy recovery - APGA national chairman

Rather than wish President Muhammadu Buhari dead, Nigerians have been asked to pray for his speedy recovery from whatever ailment he may be suffering from.

This suggestion was made by Chief Victor Oye, the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), during a chit-chat with journalists in Anambra state.

The Guardian quoted Oye to have said that God sent Buhari to Nigeria at a time like this, to build the nation and so far, the president has done his best, hence the need to pray for him to come and continue with the good works.

Speaking also on the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the APGA stalwart boldly assured that his party would produce the next governor in Anambra.

While drumming support for the incumbent, Willie Obiano, Oye insisted that no other party can handle Anambra state better than APGA and vowed to keep working with stakeholders and party members to ensure their dreams come true.

In a related development, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state has called on Nigerians to appreciate the coming of President Buhari into their lives.

According to the governor, Nigeria would have been a worse place to live in had President Buhari not emerge winner of the 2015 presidential election in the country.

The Nation reports that Governor Ajimobi made this statement on Friday, February 3, at the 2017 Annual General Conference of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Nigeria where he was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 20 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 45 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 40 minutes ago
